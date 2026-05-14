West Bengal HS Result 2026 Declared at wbchse.wb.gov.in: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Result 2026 has been announced today, May 14. The board has formally released the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 at 10 AM, and individual scorecard and marksheet can be checked on official result portals from 11 am onwards. More than 6.35 lakh candidates from across West Bengal appeared for the higher secondary examinations in the year 2026. As of now, provisional marksheets can be downloaded from the official WBCHSE portals DigiLocker and UMANG application.

WBCHSE conducted the examinations from February 12 to 27, 2026, following the semester-based examination pattern introduced by the board.

Where to check WBCHSE HS Result 2026

Candidates can check the West Bengal HS Result 2026 online on official WBCHSE website and state result portals. The board has approved the DigiLocker and UMANG result portals for publishing online scorecard for students to run a more smoothly admission process.

To see marksheet online, candidates should fill the roll number and registration details. Results may take longer to load for a few minutes as the websites may experience a high traffic after its activation.

The provisional marksheet can be used for admission purposes immediately until the issuance of original documents from school.

How to download West Bengal HS marksheet 2026

To download the West Bengal HS Result 2026, candidates have to click on the higher secondary result link available on the WBCHSE official website.

The marksheet will appear on the screen after filling the credentials. Candidates should check their personal details, subject-wise result and overall result status carefully before downloading the PDF marksheet.

Candidates should keep saving the marksheet in multiple copies for admissions and counselling in the future.

What are the key highlights of WBCHSE HS Result 2026

The West Bengal board took only 76 days to complete the result preparation and assessement round post-examinations. Higher secondary examinations this year were conducted at 6,837 schools across the state.

The board strategised to make the question papers in 4 languages , English, Bengali, Hindi and Santhali , to cater to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Data obtained from the board shows that female participation in the examinations witnessed an all time high this time as well with more than 66,000 girls outnumbering boys in the count.

What was last year’s WBCHSE pass percentage

In 2025, the West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations had an overall pass percentage of 90.79 percent. Boys had a pass percentage of 93 percent, while girls had 88.88 percent. The detailed statistics for 2026, including overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, topper information and stream-wise pass percentage will be shared on during the official press briefing.

It is advised that students should frequently check official websites so that they don’t miss out on updates related to the distribution of the original marksheet and the schedule for the supplementary examinations.

The release of this year’s WBCHSE HS Result 2026 is an academic milestone for lakhs of students who are gearing up for undergraduate admissions and professional courses throughout the country.

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