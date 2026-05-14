Cruise Chaos In France: Over 1,700 Passengers Confined After Illness Outbreak On British Ship Sparks Panic

French health officials on Wednesday ordered the crew and over 1,700 passengers on a British cruise ship to be quarantined aboard after several boarded the ship became ill with gastrointestinal symptoms. Coupled with 514 crew members, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition brought 1,233 passengers to the city in the west of Bordeaux, home to the University of Bordeaux. Chartered by UK based Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition brought 1,233 passengers and 514 crew members to the city. Dozens aboard reported upset stomach, vomiting and other digestive problems, prompting health officials to take precautionary measures. The majority of the passengers on board are thought to be British and Irish and authorities are worried a potentially infectious outbreak could spread on board.

What Happened Here? Did Anyone Die?

As per AP reports, Things got worse when a 92 year old British man perished on the journey. The health authorities confirmed that the elderly man suffered a heart attack during their examination of the case to determine the cause of his death. The investigators continue their work while they warn the public to avoid making any speculative remarks about the case.

Is It Hantavirus?

The authorities confirmed that the incident had no connection to the current hantavirus outbreak which affects the Dutch vessel MV Hondius that departed from Argentina with three passengers who died. The separate outbreak had already raised international alarm, and health officials were asking for special watchfulness with regard to any diseases that cropped up on cruise ships. The preliminary tests conducted on the Ambition tested both passengers and found no evidence of norovirus which is a highly contagious stomach infection common to cruise ship outbreaks.

Where Is The Cruise Ship Now?

French authorities, however, announced their decision to perform secondary laboratory tests in order to determine the disease’s origin. The possibility of food poisoning has not been ruled out. According to authorities, the ship’s most affected passengers were present when the ship reached its temporary stop in Brest which is located in the Brittany region of France on Monday. The elderly passenger who passed away on board the ship suffered a heart attack before the ship reached its docking location.

Are The Passengers Okay?

Some passengers said the plane was fairly quiet even though it was a health scare. AFP has been told by a passenger from Belfast that the ship had implemented better sanitation and procedures, but not to the extent as it did when Covid was present. The passengers spent their time on the ship by participating in regular activities which included playing games and watching shows while they waited for official test results from French authorities. The health authorities currently monitor the situation because unsafe conditions on boats together with infectious disease outbreaks have raised new safety concerns.

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