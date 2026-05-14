Stocks To Watch Today On May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Oil India, Zydus, Voltas, IRFC And More In Focus On Dalal Street

Can earnings, buybacks and big-ticket corporate announcements spark fresh momentum on Dalal Street today? Stock-specific action could once again rule trade in Indian markets today, Thursday, May 14, 2026, with a busy earnings calendar and a host of corporate developments keeping sentiment buzzing across sectors. Traders are likely to react sharply to earnings commentary, margins and future guidance from heavyweight names such as Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel to defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and pharma players such as Lupin and Zydus Lifesciences. Throw in buybacks, proposals for stock splits, plans for fundraising and orders for infrastructure, and Thursday could be another busy session for market participants.

Key earnings stocks: Tata Motors, HAL, JSW Steel

It’s time for earnings to make a splash once again, as a few blue-chip companies are scheduled to come out with their March quarter results today.

JSW Steel is scheduled to declare its quarterly numbers between 2 p.m. Until 3:30 pm. The key for investors here will be margin performance and demand cues amid choppy international steel prices.

Tata Motors will report its passenger vehicle division earnings post-market hours. The street will look for commentary around EV demand and Jaguar Land Rover trends.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited results will also be declared today. Defence counters continue to be in focus on the back of strong order pipelines and expectations of government spending.

Key result-bound stocks during the session include United Spirits, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Voltas, Vishal Mega Mart and Muthoot Finance.

Buzz on buybacks, stock splits and dividends

Corporate action may keep some midcap counters active during the day.

TD Power Systems To Consider Stock Split, Dividend Proposal Along With Quarterly Earnings

CMS Info Systems to consider a buyback and dividend announcement proposal.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is in the limelight as its buyback offer of Rs 250 per share closes today.

Bharti Airtel in focus post-earnings Africa deal

Bharti Airtel is probably one of the top stocks to watch for today after largely inline quarterly results. Bharti’s revenue came in up 2.6% quarter-on-quarter to ₹55,383 crore, and net profit rose 10.5% to ₹7,325 crore. The telco declared a final dividend of ₹24 per share.

Further, the telecom giant approved raising its stake in Airtel Africa to around 78% through a share swap transaction with promoter entity ICIL. The market likes the move, and management is calling the deal earnings accretive.

Oil India, energy stocks in focus

Oil India posted a robust quarterly performance, with profit soaring 122% sequentially to Rs 1,790 crore while revenue increased 21% to Rs 5,961 crore.

However, EBITDA margins were below expectations. The company also declared a dividend of Re 1 per share and entered into a joint venture agreement for compressed biogas projects.

Pharma counters may be in action

Lupin receives US FDA approval for Famotidine Injection, a generic version of Pepcid, for the US hospital market.

Zydus Lifesciences has approved the acquisition of US-based Assertio Holdings in a deal worth nearly Rs 1,591.7 crore. It will also consider a proposal for a share buyback on May 19.

Stocks to keep an eye on in infra, EPC and realty

PNC Infratech was the lowest bidder for an Rs 571.8 crore Kanpur bridge and road project.

VA Tech Wabag has partnered with PEAK for a Bio-CNG project in Ghaziabad.

Bajel Projects wins major EPC contract for 765kV AIS substation project at Pune

NBCC (India) gets new orders worth Rs 131.02 crore.

Max Estates has come out with a new residential project in Gurugram having a gross development value of ₹1,200 crore.

More stocks likely to remain in the minds of traders

A long list of other companies reporting earnings today could keep broader markets busy. They include:

CARE Ratings

Balaji Amines

Bharti Hexacom

JSW Paints.

SKF India Limited

NLC India Ltd.

Signature Global

Metropolis Healthcare

Redington

Zaggle Prepaid Services Ocean

Other corporate triggers to watch for investors

Jash Engineering’s order book swelled to Rs 899 crore after it won new orders worth Rs 72 crore in April, the company said.

DCM Shriram would spend Rs 101 crore to increase its resin capacity.

Jana Small Finance Bank will consider its fundraising plans on May 18.

IDBI Bank to raise to Rs 10,000 crore via private placement

Hind Rectifiers is also likely to discuss proposals to raise capital.

TeamLease Services filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court over an Rs 184.58 crore EPFO-related dispute.

Also Read: New National Wage Code Update: Major Changes Coming To Weekly Work Hours For Indian Employees From May 2026

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)