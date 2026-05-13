Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning as strong gusty winds continue to bring rapid change in weather across North India. The IMD has raised orange alert for several parts of Delhi for hailstorms and strong winds of 40-60 kmph till late night. Many areas in Delhi-NCR already saw cloud cover, humidity and isolated showers around 8.30 pm, with more intense thunderstorm chances expected through the evening and night hours. Weather officials said the rapid change in weather is due to an active western disturbance over northwest India.

Areas Under Weather Alert

IMD has raised a warning for possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty wind over:

South East Delhi

East Delhi

Shahdara

Central Delhi

South Delhi

New Delhi

South West Delhi

West Delhi

North West Delhi

North Delhi

Also Read: UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Traffic And Commuter Advisory

Due to possible heavy rain and sudden thunderstorms tonight, commuters may face:

Traffic congestion on ITO and Ring Road

Waterlogging near Minto Bridge

Slow traffic on Gurugram stretch of NH-48

Reduced visibility during thunderstorms

Delays on Noida-Greater Noida routes

Traffic experts warned people to avoid unnecessary travel during a potential period of thunderstorm activity and advised not to park vehicles under trees.

Heatwave Returns

Although the sudden rainfall may offer a brief respite from heat and humidity, IMD has warned that temperatures may shoot up again sharply from next 15th May on, with some parts of Delhi-NCR potentially reaching 42-46°C from here on week.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and alerts mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and publicly available reports at the time of publishing. Rainfall intensity, thunderstorm activity, traffic conditions, and route disruptions may change depending on real-time weather developments. Residents are advised to follow official advisories and local traffic updates before travelling.