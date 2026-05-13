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Home > Regionals News > Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid

Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid

Delhi-NCR Weather Today: IMD has issued an orange alert for rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across several Delhi-NCR areas tonight.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today 13 May, 2026 (Photo: AI)
Delhi-NCR Weather Today 13 May, 2026 (Photo: AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 20:31 IST

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning as strong gusty winds continue to bring rapid change in weather across North India. The IMD has raised orange alert for several parts of Delhi for hailstorms and strong winds of 40-60 kmph till late night. Many areas in Delhi-NCR already saw cloud cover, humidity and isolated showers around 8.30 pm, with more intense thunderstorm chances expected through the evening and night hours. Weather officials said the rapid change in weather is due to an active western disturbance over northwest India.

Areas Under Weather Alert

IMD has raised a warning for possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty wind over:

  • South East Delhi
  • East Delhi
  • Shahdara
  • Central Delhi
  • South Delhi
  • New Delhi
  • South West Delhi
  • West Delhi
  • North West Delhi
  • North Delhi

Also Read: UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Traffic And Commuter Advisory

Due to possible heavy rain and sudden thunderstorms tonight, commuters may face:

  • Traffic congestion on ITO and Ring Road
  • Waterlogging near Minto Bridge
  • Slow traffic on Gurugram stretch of NH-48
  • Reduced visibility during thunderstorms
  • Delays on Noida-Greater Noida routes

Traffic experts warned people to avoid unnecessary travel during a potential period of thunderstorm activity and advised not to park vehicles under trees.

Heatwave Returns

Although the sudden rainfall may offer a brief respite from heat and humidity, IMD has warned that temperatures may shoot up again sharply from next 15th May on, with some parts of Delhi-NCR potentially reaching 42-46°C from here on week.

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update Today (13 May, 2026): Heatwave Alert Across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Vidarbha as Temperatures Cross 40°C; Rain Chances in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and alerts mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and publicly available reports at the time of publishing. Rainfall intensity, thunderstorm activity, traffic conditions, and route disruptions may change depending on real-time weather developments. Residents are advised to follow official advisories and local traffic updates before travelling.

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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid
Tags: Delhi heatwave updateDelhi IMD forecastDelhi NCR WeatherDelhi Rain AlertDelhi temperature todayDelhi thunderstorm alertDelhi weather forecast todaydelhi weather newsDelhi weather todaydelhi weather update

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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid

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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid
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Delhi-NCR Weather Today (13 May, 2026): Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Trigger Massive Traffic Snarls; Check Forecast And Routes To Avoid
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