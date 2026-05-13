Viral Video: PM Modi Travels With Just 2 Cars Instead Of 12 After Cutting Convoy Over Fuel Crisis Fears

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday seen travelling with just two cars after he ordered to cut down his convoy stength to promote fuel-saving measures. The move comes just days after PM Modi suggested a number of austerity measures, including work from home, cutting down petrol and diesel usage and avoiding foreign trips to mitigate the impact of the ongoing US-Iran war. This is a significant reduction in convoy size given that the PM earlier travelled with 12-14 cars. A video of PM’s smaller convoy went viral on social media days after he received massive backlash for travelling with a huge cavalcade.

PM Modi’s Convoy ‘Trimmed’ To Just 2 Vehicles

One of the most talked about aspects was that PM Modi travelled in Delhi with just two vehicles in his convoy. An interesting shift from his usual 12-15 vehicle VVIP motorcade. Media reports said he travelled in just a Range Rover and a Toyota Fortuner, all the while maintaining the strict security measures under the purview of SPG.

Previously, The PM’s Cavalcade Used To Include:

Armored Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard vehicles

Range Rovers and Toyota Fortuners

Escort and pilot vehicles

Jammer units

Decoy cars

Ambulance and emergency support vehicles

According to sources, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has already taken note of the new arrangements and implemented them during the PM’s recent trips to Gujarat and Assam.

Why Is The Government Asking People To Save Fuel And Money?

In the wake of PM Modi’s appeal to the people for “Covid-era restraint” amid rising global fuel costs and economic strain caused by the West Asia crisis, India’s dependence on crude oil imports is a concern. Disruptions in the region and around the Strait of Hormuz have sparked concern over inflows and fuel shortfalls.

In his message, PM Modi urged the people to:

Conserve petrol and diesel

Make use of Metro and public transport

Prefer carpooling

Increase EV usage

Refrain from unnecessary foreign travels

Curtail edible oil consumption

Protect from luxury spending such as gold buying

BJP Members Follow Prime Minister’s Call

Post the PM’s message, BJP leaders in multiple states began reducing VIP-style optics and introduced fuel-saving measures.

Also Read: PM Modi Cuts Convoy, WFH Push In UP, Ministers Taking Metro: What’s Behind Extreme Measures

Key Steps Taken in Multiple States

Delhi

Ministers and officials encouraged to use less vehicles

Carpooling and Metro usage encouraged

BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Ramdas Athawale visited the Metro together and publicly

Maharashtra

Government aircraft usage is restricted

Minister Ashish Shelar cancelled his visit to the Cannes Film Festival

A few foreign tours and study visits are likely to be called off

Uttar Pradesh

Former CM Yogi Adityanath announced a 50 per cent cut in official vehicle fleets

Officials urged to cut down on needless travel and fuel usage

Gujarat

Former CM Bhupendra Patel reportedly travelled with only three vehicles

Trains and buses taken over helicopters for trips for Gujarat Governor

Push For Electric Vehicles

Reports also suggest PM Modi has asked officials to gradually include electric vehicles in official convoys wherever possible without making fresh purchases. Several departments are now preparing internal fuel-saving guidelines as part of the broader austerity campaign.

The government’s latest moves are being seen as an attempt to align public messaging with political optics, especially after criticism over large political roadshows and luxury travel during a period of economic caution.

Also Read: Viral Video: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood Travels In Metro, E-Rickshaw After PM Modi’s Appeal To Cut Fuel

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on publicly available reports, official statements, and media coverage available at the time of publishing. Security arrangements related to the Prime Minister and other protected officials may vary depending on operational requirements and are subject to change by concerned authorities.