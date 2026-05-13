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Home > India News > Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement

Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement

Police raided the house of Shamim Ahmed in Howrah and discovered a lavish underground basement featuring a gold-inlaid bed, a luxury sofa, CCTV cameras, ACs and expensive decor.

A gold bed and gold sofa were found at TMC MLA Shamim Ahmed's house (IMAGE:X)
A gold bed and gold sofa were found at TMC MLA Shamim Ahmed's house (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 15:33 IST

TMC MLA HOUSE RAID: In shocking news, the house of Shamim Ahmed, when raided, was found with a gold bed and a gold sofa, among other expensive items. Police raided the house of Trinamool Congress leader Shamim Ahmed in Howrah district. The action was taken in the context of the bombing case of the residence of a BJP leader. Shamim Ahmed has also been charged for his role in the riots. The policemen came to his house at Shibpur and found a stairway that went down underground. In the course of the investigation, a very opulent basement was discovered under the house.

TMC MLA Shamim Ahmed’s house raided

Air conditioners, refrigerators, CCTV cameras and high-quality decorations were installed in the basement. There were also several luxury items and expensive mattresses, which cost lakhs of rupees, that were discovered there.

Police sources say the bed in the basement had gold inlay work. It’s a luxury suite throughout the basement. Shamim Ahmed was not at his residence when police raided it. He is absconded and police have been sent there to arrest him.

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Underground basement luxuries leave police in shock

The police have also been investigating the sources of the huge wealth owned by TMC leader Shamim Ahmed. There were reports that the officials were surprised at the elegance of the basement. 

On the arrival of the police party at Shamim Ahmed’s house, they saw that there was a staircase to the bottom of the house. As soon as they went down, they saw the opulent basement. It was also reported that there were refrigerators and air conditioners fitted in the basement. The whereabouts of Shamim Ahmed are still unknown. The police had gone to his house intending to arrest him. After seeing the opulent basement, the police party said they cannot even estimate the level of his wealth.

Previous similar incident reported 

In yet another incident, Trinamool neta Narayan Ranjit and his accomplice Gopal Mallik were arrested by Kolkata Police in Odisha when they seized pistols, magazines, and live ammunition from Ranjit’s Anandapur residence. It was reported that Ranjit had become an absconder since the raid.

In the Shibpur incident, Baare, the president of HMC ward 36, has become an absconder, along with his family members. His wife, Shamima Bano, is the Trinamool councillor of the same ward.

The Howrah Police stated that the house looked normal until the police found a staircase and a trapdoor leading to a secret floor. Although the other floors had regular furniture, the secret area consisted of luxurious interior decoration, surveillance cameras, bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. The value of the property will be evaluated. BJP leader Omprakash Singh alleged that Baare had indulged in extortion, whereas Arup Roy, a former minister, claimed that the culprits would be punished if there is any proof.

ALSO READ: How Jana Nayagan’s Release Delay Has Sparked Massive OTT Battle After Vijay’s Win In Tamil Nadu Chief Elections

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Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement
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Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement

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Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement
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Gold Bed, Expensive Mattresses: How A Police Raid Led To TMC Leader Shamim Ahmed’s Hidden Wealth In Secret Lavish Basement
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