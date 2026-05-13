SAIL Share Price Surges Over 20%, Heavy Volume Breakout Amid Metal Rally; What Investors Should Know About This Rare Hike

SAIL Shares Surge on Heavy Volume Breakout: SAIL price jumps 13% to ₹199.3; the stock has also seen its highest trading activity in nearly 6 years, even though it is a stock that rarely garners attention. It has jumped from ₹118.4 to ₹199.3 in a year, a gain of ₹80.9 (68.3%). But the real surprise is that the counter is witnessing the highest trading in the past 6 years for a PSU stock. Even market watchers say that SAIL is still “underrated” for a PSU stock. Investor sentiment has migrated from steel to oil in a bid to hedge against heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Energy counters are grabbing headlines while steel is quietly booming in volume and momentum on Dalal Street.

By 3Pm SAIL Share Price

• SAIL Share Price: ₹200.52

• Change: +₹24.43 (+13.87%)

SAIL shares surged sharply by 13.87% to ₹200.52, adding strong momentum on heavy volumes. The rally highlights renewed investor interest, marking a rare breakout move after a prolonged muted phase.

SAIL Share Price

SAIL Share Price: Market Trend & Financial Performance Snapshot

Category Details Market Trend Overview Broader market sentiment remains mixed despite short-term volatility. Sensex Performance (12M) 82,429.9 -> 74,881.6 (-9.2%) Sector Performance Metal indices outperform broader markets

SAIL Share Price Hits Intraday High as Metal Stocks Shine

Intraday, SAIL broke out of the background and sprinted ahead, leaping 14.59% to ₹201.8 on the BSE. It came with a sudden burst of momentum that even the trading desks couldn’t ignore. Buyers rushed in and kept the counter buzzing through the session, turning the once-sluggish PSU heavyweight into a surprise crowd favourite. It’s another reminder that a quiet stock can suddenly wake up loud when momentum kicks in, powered by a fresh wave of bullish sentiment sweeping through the counter.

SAIL Share Price Eyes Q4 Earnings as Board Meeting Nears

Investor sentiment on the SAIL share price has now shifted firmly toward its upcoming Q4 earnings. The company has notified exchanges that its board will meet on May 15, 2026, to approve audited results for both the quarter and the year ending March 31, 2026. Coming right after the recent price move, traders are keen to see whether fundamentals can support the hype.

The stock is already in sharp action on the charts and is now in “results-watch” mode, where every rumour, number, and hint gets magnified. For now, SAIL is stuck between excitement and expectation-earnings will decide the next move.

SAIL Share Price Financial Performance Metric Value Q3 Net Profit (YoY) ₹3,003 million (+2763.1% YoY) Net Sales (Q3) ₹273,714 million (+11.8% YoY) FY25 Net Profit ₹23,718 million (-22.7% YoY) FY25 Revenue ₹1,024,791 million (-2.8% YoY) Valuation (P/E TTM) 33.6 Metals Rally Strong as BSE Metal Index Extends 12-Month Winning Run

Metric Value BSE METAL Index (Current) 43,320.5 Daily Change +3.2% 12-Month Performance +43.8% 12-Month Low/Base 30,120.0

Top Metal Stock Performers (12 Months)

Stock Gain SAIL +68.3% Hindalco +65.1% Hindustan Zinc +53.8%

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