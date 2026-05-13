Gold Rate Today On 13 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 13, 2026) continue to be strongly influenced by global spot rates and fluctuations in local currencies. At present, spot gold is trading at approximately $4,713 per ounce, keeping regional retail prices elevated but relatively stable in the short term. Across key Gulf markets, gold rates per gram vary slightly depending on currency strength, demand patterns, and local market conditions. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), gold remains one of the most actively traded commodities in the region, with 24K gold priced at around AED 566.25 per gram, 22K at AED 524.25, and 18K at AED 430.75. The UAE continues to serve as a major regional hub for gold trading and jewellery retail, supported by strong consumer demand, tourism, and a tax-efficient retail structure.

In Saudi Arabia, prices remain closely aligned with global trends, with 24K gold at SAR 567.94, 22K at SAR 520.61, and 18K at SAR 425.96 per gram. The market is largely driven by domestic jewellery consumption, particularly during wedding seasons and religious festivities, making demand relatively stable throughout the year.

In Qatar, gold rates remain slightly lower but stable, with 24K at QAR 564.00, 22K at QAR 519.50, and 18K at QAR 427.90 per gram. The Qatari gold market benefits from strong currency stability and consistent retail demand, which helps keep price volatility in check despite global fluctuations.

In Oman, pricing reflects its smaller but steady market structure, with 24K gold at OMR 59.50, 22K at OMR 55.55, and 18K at OMR 45.50 per gram. Demand remains consistent, supported by both local buyers and expatriate communities, with pricing influenced by import costs and currency conversion effects.

Overall, as of May 13, 2026, gold prices across the Middle East have remained relatively stable over the past 48 hours as global investors await key economic data from the United States. These retail rates represent the base metal value per gram and do not include additional charges such as making fees, retailer premiums, or applicable VAT at the point of sale.

As of May 13, 2026, the retail gold rate in Dubai stands at AED 566.25 per gram for 24K gold, reflecting a slight decline in daily trading activity. Live gram rates across other purities show 22K gold at AED 524.25, 21K at AED 502.75, and 18K at AED 430.75 per gram, indicating a broadly aligned movement across all categories. Compared to the previous day’s closing levels, prices have seen a marginal drop of around AED 1.00 per gram across all purities, suggesting mild cooling in short-term demand despite stable global cues.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 13 May, 2026)

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 13, 2026

Country / City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Dubai (UAE) 560.00 AED 518.50 AED 426.25 AED Abu Dhabi (UAE) 560.00 AED 518.50 AED 426.25 AED Saudi Arabia 567.94 SAR 520.61 SAR 425.96 SAR Qatar 564.00 QAR 519.50 QAR 425.00 QAR Oman 59.50 OMR 55.55 OMR 45.50 OMR

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong

Gold remains at the centre of the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where prices remain upbeat and closely in sync with its global counterpart. The market continues to react strongly to global spot prices, currency fluctuations and geopolitical risk, with rates changing on a daily basis. Whether for weddings, festive demand or protection of long-term wealth, gold remains an integral part of the region’s financial and cultural life, with demand steady, ensuring robust liquidity and trading conditions.

India’s gold market has meanwhile been trying to adjust to higher costs after the government hiked import duties to around 15%, which increased domestic prices and dented jewellery demand. With India heavily reliant on imports to meet consumption needs, the duty increase has caused a widening of the price differential between the domestic and global markets, and boosted interest in sourcing from alternative hubs like the Gulf, where prices remain comparatively more competitive and tax-efficient for India.

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Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR) May 13, 2026 5,600 5,600 59.50 5,640 5,679.40 May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860 May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850 May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870 May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775 May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660 May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720 May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710 Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690 Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680 Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675 Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665 Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650

Gold Rate Today (13 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR Country / City 24K Gold 24K in INR 22K Gold 22K in INR 18K Gold 18K in INR Dubai (UAE) 560.00 AED ₹14,370 518.50 AED ₹13,305 426.25 AED ₹10,935 Abu Dhabi (UAE) 560.00 AED ₹14,370 518.50 AED ₹13,305 426.25 AED ₹10,935 Saudi Arabia 567.94 SAR ₹14,273 520.61 SAR ₹13,084 425.96 SAR ₹10,705 Qatar 564.00 QAR ₹14,585 519.50 QAR ₹13,435 425.00 QAR ₹10,990 Oman 59.50 OMR ₹14,565 55.55 OMR ₹13,600 45.50 OMR ₹11,140

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