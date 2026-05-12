UAE Schools Announce Eid Al Adha Holidays and Mid-Term Break Schedule Before Final Exams

Students in the United Arab Emirates are going to get a break from school before they have to take their final exams. The UAE Ministry of Education said that the semester mid-term break and the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from May 25 to May 29. This means that students and teachers and other school staff will get a days off. Students really need this break before they go back to school to study and take their tests. This is happening when schools are getting ready for the part of the 2025-26 school year. The United Arab Emirates students will have some time to relax before they have to go to school and get ready, for their final exams. The Eid Al Adha holidays and the mid-term break will give the United Arab Emirates students a chance to rest before the final exams start.

UAE Ministry Confirms Holiday Schedule

The Ministry of Education said yes to the rest of the school year calendar. Told us about the holidays and exam dates that are coming up. Students will go back to school on June 1 after the Eid and mid-term break is over.

This little break is supposed to give students some time to unwind and get ready for the exams that are coming. Now schools over the UAE are making plans for special study sessions extra help for students and things to do to get ready for the exams when the students come back from the break. The Ministry of Education and the schools want to make sure the students are ready for the exams. The students will have to study when they get back, to school on June 1.

Mock Exams to Begin in Mid-June

The school has a schedule for exams. It says that we will have mock examinations on June 15 and June 16. The mock examinations are really important for students because they show us what the final exam will be like and they help us get ready for it.

Teachers like to give us tests because they want to see which subjects we are not good at. Then they can help us with those subjects before the exams. A lot of schools will also have classes and sessions to clear our doubts after we come back, from the holidays. The mock examinations will help us and the extra classes will also help us to do well in the exams.

Islamic New Year Holiday on June 17

The academic calendar also includes a holiday for the Islamic New Year on June 17. This will give students and staff another break before the final exams start later in the month.

The Islamic New Year is a day for Muslims. It is celebrated in countries where most people are Muslim. It marks the start of a year, on the Hijri calendar.

Final Exams Scheduled From June 24

The exams at the end of the term for schools in the UAE are going to start on June 24. They will go on until July 3. This time is really important for students because it is the end of the school year.

The people in charge of education want students to use their holiday time in a way to study and get ready, for the exams. They also want parents to help make a study space at home so students can stay calm and focused on the UAE exams. Parents should help students manage their time well so they can do well on the UAE exams.

Last Day of School Fixed for July 3

The Ministry of Education says July 3 is the day of school for students. This means the 2025-26 academic year is over.

After the exams finish schools will start getting ready for summer break and planning for the school year. They will have activities during the summer break.

For families here, in the UAE Eid Al Adha and the mid-term break are a chance to travel, meet family and relax. This is before school gets busy again.

Why This Break Matters for Students

Education experts think that taking breaks before exams can really help students do better. It reduces stress and burnout.

The timing of this holiday is super important. It comes before mock exams and final assessments.

Students should use their break to rest. Also revise a bit. This way they will be ready, for the few weeks of school.