Gold Rate Today On 12 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: The Gulf region’s gold market continued to display resilience across May 11–12, 2026, with prices staying elevated despite minor day-to-day fluctuations. The broader trend remains strongly supported by safe-haven demand, global bullion strength, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. UAE: Slight Dip but Prices Stay Near Record Highs: In the UAE, 24K gold eased marginally on May 12 to around AED 567.50 per gram, down slightly from earlier highs. Despite this dip, prices continue to remain historically elevated, with retail jewellery rates still influenced by premiums and strong seasonal demand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Oman: Mild Strength Despite Volatility: Oman’s gold market showed a slight upward bias, with 24K gold edging higher compared to previous levels. Prices remained firm overall, reflecting steady retail demand in Muscat and continued investor interest even at elevated price points. Saudi Arabia: Stable to Slightly Higher Trend: In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold saw a marginal increase, holding its strong position in the range of previous highs. Prices across Riyadh and Jeddah remained well-supported by stable global cues and persistent geopolitical risk premiums. Qatar: Small Uptick in Prices: Qatar also witnessed a slight rise in 24K gold rates, maintaining strong retail demand despite elevated pricing levels. Market sentiment remained broadly positive, supported by consistent bullion strength. Global Gold: Near Record Territory: On the global front, spot gold strengthened further to approximately $4,736 per ounce, up from earlier levels around $4,715. This sustained rally continues to reinforce bullish sentiment across Gulf markets.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 11 May, 2026)
24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026
|Country / City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Dubai (UAE)
|570.75 AED
|528.50 AED
|434.50 AED
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|570.75 AED
|528.50 AED
|434.50 AED
|Saudi Arabia
|586.00 SAR
|536.00 SAR
|438.50 SAR
|Qatar
|568.00 QAR
|523.50 QAR
|428.50 QAR
|Oman
|60.25 OMR
|55.15 OMR
|45.15 OMR
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold remains in focus across the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, with the global bullion market supported by relatively stable and high prices, while regional demand continues to stay strong.
Whether for weddings, festive celebrations, or long-term wealth protection, gold remains an inseparable part of everyday financial life. The Gulf market is highly responsive to international spot price movements, currency fluctuations, and global uncertainty, requiring buyers and investors to closely track daily rate changes.
As always, the Gulf remains one of the world’s most active and attractive gold markets, with consistently strong demand and favourable pricing keeping the market liquid, vibrant, and closely watched.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 12, 2026
|5,675
|5,675
|603
|5,680
|5,860
|May 11, 2026
|5,683
|5,683
|598
|5,675
|5,850
|May 09, 2026
|5,685
|5,685
|599
|5,670
|5,870
|May 06, 2026
|5,665
|5,665
|593
|5,645
|5,775
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,555
|5,555
|581
|5,535
|5,665
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,540
|5,540
|580
|5,520
|5,650
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,530
|5,530
|579
|5,510
|5,640
Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence
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