Gold Rate Today On 12 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: The Gulf region’s gold market continued to display resilience across May 11–12, 2026, with prices staying elevated despite minor day-to-day fluctuations. The broader trend remains strongly supported by safe-haven demand, global bullion strength, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. UAE: Slight Dip but Prices Stay Near Record Highs: In the UAE, 24K gold eased marginally on May 12 to around AED 567.50 per gram, down slightly from earlier highs. Despite this dip, prices continue to remain historically elevated, with retail jewellery rates still influenced by premiums and strong seasonal demand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Oman: Mild Strength Despite Volatility: Oman’s gold market showed a slight upward bias, with 24K gold edging higher compared to previous levels. Prices remained firm overall, reflecting steady retail demand in Muscat and continued investor interest even at elevated price points. Saudi Arabia: Stable to Slightly Higher Trend: In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold saw a marginal increase, holding its strong position in the range of previous highs. Prices across Riyadh and Jeddah remained well-supported by stable global cues and persistent geopolitical risk premiums. Qatar: Small Uptick in Prices: Qatar also witnessed a slight rise in 24K gold rates, maintaining strong retail demand despite elevated pricing levels. Market sentiment remained broadly positive, supported by consistent bullion strength. Global Gold: Near Record Territory: On the global front, spot gold strengthened further to approximately $4,736 per ounce, up from earlier levels around $4,715. This sustained rally continues to reinforce bullish sentiment across Gulf markets.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 11 May, 2026)

24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026

Country / City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Dubai (UAE) 570.75 AED 528.50 AED 434.50 AED Abu Dhabi (UAE) 570.75 AED 528.50 AED 434.50 AED Saudi Arabia 586.00 SAR 536.00 SAR 438.50 SAR Qatar 568.00 QAR 523.50 QAR 428.50 QAR Oman 60.25 OMR 55.15 OMR 45.15 OMR

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

18 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 12, 2026 Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price (May 11) Change Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 434.50 AED 431.50 +1.30 Dubai (UAE) AED 434.50 AED 431.50 +1.30 Qatar QAR 428.50 QAR 427.50 +1.00 Saudi Arabia SAR 438.50 SAR 437.50 +1.00 Oman OMR 45.15 OMR 44.00 +1.15

Gold remains in focus across the Gulf, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, with the global bullion market supported by relatively stable and high prices, while regional demand continues to stay strong.

Whether for weddings, festive celebrations, or long-term wealth protection, gold remains an inseparable part of everyday financial life. The Gulf market is highly responsive to international spot price movements, currency fluctuations, and global uncertainty, requiring buyers and investors to closely track daily rate changes.

As always, the Gulf remains one of the world’s most active and attractive gold markets, with consistently strong demand and favourable pricing keeping the market liquid, vibrant, and closely watched.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR) May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860 May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850 May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870 May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775 May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660 May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720 May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710 Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690 Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680 Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675 Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670 Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665 Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650 Apr 24, 2026 5,530 5,530 579 5,510 5,640

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