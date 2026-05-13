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Home > Middle east > Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

Dubai’s Parkin company has installed over 500 AI-powered cameras to automate street parking payments, improve parking management, and support the city’s smart infrastructure goals.

Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 17:59 IST

Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin has launched a major upgrade to its smart parking system with the installation of over 500 AI-powered cameras in key parts of the city. The new system aims to automate parking payments, improve parking availability and reduce traffic congestion in busy districts. The rollout is the first phase of Parkin’s smart parking project for the 2025-26 period and is part of Dubai’s wider push towards artificial intelligence and smart city technology.

The new system is intended to automate parking payments, increase the availability of parking, and reduce traffic congestion in busy districts. This deployment is part of Dubai’s wider move towards artificial intelligence and smart city technology and is the first phase of Parkin’s smart parking project for the period 2025-26. 

AI Cameras Installed in Key Areas

“We will be installing over 500 curb-side and pole-mounted cameras in places such as Burj Khalifa, Trade Centre 1 and Al Corniche, and we are installing 200 new cameras across controlled parking areas in Dubai,” Parkin said. The cameras are using artificial intelligence and automatic number plate recognition technology to record vehicle details, track parking duration and identify violations.

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Officials said the curb-side camera units are the first of their kind in the region. The company also intends to deploy a further 200 cameras in Dubai’s regulated parking areas. Cameras are equipped with Artificial intelligence and automatic number plate recognition technology to capture vehicle details, monitor parking time and identify violations. 

Automatic Parking Payments

Automated parking payments is one of the key features of the new system. There will be no more need to use a parking meter or activate a parking session via SMS. The cameras will be able to automatically record the time of entry and exit and process payments through the Parkin app and digital wallet system. The technology is expected to make parking easier and reduce the risk of drivers being fined for manual errors or expired sessions.

All systems will be fully integrated with the Parkin app which is available on iOS and Android devices. No longer will drivers be required to use parking meters or activate parking sessions via SMS. The cameras automatically record entry and exit times and can process payments using the Parkin app and digital wallet system. 

Part of Dubai’s Smart City Vision 

AI parking technology represents yet another instance when Dubai extends the application of artificial intelligence in providing public services. In early 2018, Parkin also partnered up with Emaar for implementing a parking control system based on artificial intelligence in major shopping malls across Dubai. Through such initiatives, Dubai retains its status as one of the world’s leading smart cities.

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Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai
Tags: AI cameras DubaiDubai parking systemDubai smart parkingDubai traffic managementParkin Dubai

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Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

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Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai
Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai
Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai
Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

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