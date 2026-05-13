Who Will Be Kerala CM? Congress Announcement Likely Today- A Look At Frontrunners

KERALA CM FRONTRUNNERS: The race for the Chief Minister of Kerala has heated up. KC Venugopal’s options got a significant boost from the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who held a key discussion with some party leaders. Gandhi met various party leaders of Kerala, including former state unit chiefs, working presidents and other top leaders at the residence of Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath. Of the five past presidents of the Kerala Congress and three working presidents of KPCC, seven have called for Venugopal to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala, the reports said.

Who are the frontrunners to become Kerala CM?

K. C. Venugopal

K. C. Venugopal is one of the most promising candidates for the Kerala Chief Minister race due to his influence in the Congress high command and his connections with the Gandhi family. He is presently the general secretary of Congress, currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs from Alappuzha, and is regarded as a consensus-builder who has excellent organisational control. He has attained national-level experience, enjoys a good reputation in the public eye, and his party is well-coordinated, which makes him a frontrunner if the Congress-led UDF comes to power in Kerala.

V. D. Satheesan

V. D. Satheesan has become a big candidate for the CM post as Leader of Opposition in the state of Kerala. Satheesan has been known to be one who attacks the ruling Left government with strong allegations on corruption, law and order and governance-related matters, and thus has popularized with the Congress workers and young voters. He was sometimes regarded as the catalyst of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state. Satheesan has emerged as a potential face for the chief minister due to his communication skills, efforts in grassroots connect and his active involvement in strengthening party structure.

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala was the Kerala Home Minister and Leader of the Opposition earlier but is still a popular politician in Kerala owing to his years of experience in politics. Known as a veteran Congress strategist, Ramesh Chennithala has played a significant role in the party. He is a potential candidate to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala due to his political experience and connections. As being a veteran he is considered a safe choice by many who like him within the party.

Sunny Joseph

Sunny Joseph, who heads the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, is now looking to become a possible contender to become the future Congress Chief of the state as he has become influential in the Kerala Congress unit. He is a leader who can manage factional politics in Congress successfully, and had risen to the fore through his organisation and increasing political power in the state. Although he may not be the most powerful of senior party members, his influence is growing and he could be a contender at this time.

When will Congress announce the Kerala CM?

Speaking after the meeting, former leader of the Kerala Congress party K Muraleedharan confirmed that the decision on the nomination for the CM will be announced either by Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of the party is consulting broadly, although it had already done so after Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik met with Congress MLAs and sought their opinion, followed by discussions with the trio who were competing for the position and also with KPCC president Sunny Joseph. In an impressive performance, the Congress-led UDF won 102 out of the total 140 Assembly seats available. Meanwhile, the LDF won just 35 seats.

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