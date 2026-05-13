IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has been making rounds in the last 24 hours as he continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. After reports emerged of Prabhsimran gaining 10kg in the last few days, the batter has posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he has gone shirtless. This comes as a dig at the netizens who claimed he has gained weight and is struggling with fitness.

Prabhsimran’s post goes viral

What is Prabhsimran’s performance in IPL 2026?

So far in IPL 2026, Prabhsimran has scored 382 runs in 11 matches and continues to stay as PBKS’ pillar at the top of the order. He has scored four fifties so far in IPL 2026 and, along with Priyansh Arya, has stitched a formidable opening pair. His best unbeaten 80 this season came against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Prabhsimran has failed to fire in the past three matches, scoring 18 against Delhi Capitals (DC), 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 15 against Gujarat Titans (GT). His lack of runs with the bat and explosive starts with opener Priyansh Arya have contributed to PBKS’ mid-season slump, spanning four successive losses after a seven-match unbeaten streak with six wins and a no result.

Earlier, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta called for “verified voices and media professionals” to “exercise responsibility” and not spread misinformation.

Zinta’s post comes after PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven-match unbeaten run that spanned six wins and a no result. Amid this slump, there have been media reports about a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.

Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the “deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly”.