LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET Mulayam Singh Yadav Family NEET paper leak India VIX update Jana Nayagan astrologer appointment aircraft crash Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

On Wednesday (May 13), Prabhsimran Singh posted a picture of himself where he was seen going shirtless and trying to show his fitness. The batter has been in impressive form so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) but continues to make headlines ahead of the side’s next match against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram
IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 16:21 IST

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has been making rounds in the last 24 hours as he continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. After reports emerged of Prabhsimran gaining 10kg in the last few days, the batter has posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he has gone shirtless. This comes as a dig at the netizens who claimed he has gained weight and is struggling with fitness.   

Prabhsimran’s post goes viral  

On Wednesday (May 13), Prabhsimran posted a picture of himself where he was seen going shirtless and trying to show his fitness. The batter has been in impressive form so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) but continues to make headlines ahead of the side’s next match against the Mumbai Indians. He, along with other PBKS players, has been criticised for their role off-field and as the side continues to stay in Dharamsala for their next three IPL 2026 fixtures.   



What is Prabhsimran’s performance in IPL 2026?  

So far in IPL 2026, Prabhsimran has scored 382 runs in 11 matches and continues to stay as PBKS’ pillar at the top of the order. He has scored four fifties so far in IPL 2026 and, along with Priyansh Arya, has stitched a formidable opening pair. His best unbeaten 80 this season came against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.   

However, Prabhsimran has failed to fire in the past three matches, scoring 18 against Delhi Capitals (DC), 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 15 against Gujarat Titans (GT). His lack of runs with the bat and explosive starts with opener Priyansh Arya have contributed to PBKS’ mid-season slump, spanning four successive losses after a seven-match unbeaten streak with six wins and a no result.  

Earlier, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta called for “verified voices and media professionals” to “exercise responsibility” and not spread misinformation.  

Zinta’s post comes after PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven-match unbeaten run that spanned six wins and a no result. Amid this slump, there have been media reports about a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.  

Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the “deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly”.  

“There’s a difference between criticism and calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone, including verified voices and media professionals, to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you,” posted Zinta on her official X handle. 

Also Read: Football, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Hopes Take Hit as Al Nassr Draw 1-1 vs Al Hilal

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram
Tags: cricket trending keywordsIndian Cricket NewsIPL 2026IPL 2026 breaking newsIPL fitness controversyIPL viral newsPBKS dressing room rumoursPBKS latest newsPBKS openerPBKS playoffs racePrabhsimran fitness updatePrabhsimran gym picturePrabhsimran Instagram postPrabhsimran shuts down weight gain reportsPrabhsimran SinghPrabhsimran Singh fitness picturePrabhsimran Singh latest updatePrabhsimran Singh transformationPrabhsimran Singh viral postPrabhsimran training photoPrabhsimran weight gain controversyPunjab Kings batterPunjab Kings NewsPunjab Kings starRicky Ponting PBKSShreyas Iyer PBKS

RELATED News

Football, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Hopes Take Hit as Al Nassr Draw 1-1 vs Al Hilal

Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video

IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86

WATCH: Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction Goes Viral As Al-Nassr Vs Al-Hilal Ends In Stalemate

FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Refuse To Sit With Al Nassr Star’s Mother? Videos Go Viral Amid Rift Rumours— WATCH

LATEST NEWS

New National Wage Code Update: Major Changes Coming To Weekly Work Hours For Indian Employees From May 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: UAE Students Can Check Direct Official Link To Download Scorecards

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death Revealed: Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Report Out

NEET UG Paper Leak Accused Sent To Jail: What Next For Shubham Khairnar

Aishwarya Rai vs Alia Bhatt at Cannes: Internet Digs Up Old Videos to Say Difference is Clear | Watch

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Why India’s Online Reputation Management Industry Is Splitting Into Two Camps — And What That Means for Businesses Defending Their Brand in 2026

CBSE Revaluation 2026: How to Apply Online for Class 10 & 12 Rechecking, Fees and Deadlines | Step-by-Step Guide

Maharashtra Heatwave Alert (13 May, 2026): IMD Issues WARNING As Pune Records Temperatures Above 43°C

Mahindra April 2026 Sales Report: Scorpio, Thar, Bolero, XUV7XO, 3XO, BE6 – Which Is Top Selling Car?

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram
IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram
IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram
IPL 2026: PBKS Opener Prabhsimran Singh Shuts Down Viral Weight Gain Rumours With Fitness Post on Instagram

QUICK LINKS