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Home > Entertainment News > Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues its strong box office run and is now close to crossing the ₹75 crore mark in India. The Marathi blockbuster has already created history by becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films ever.

Raja Shivaji Box Office
Raja Shivaji Box Office

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 15:34 IST

The epic Marathi film ‘Raja Shivaji’, starring Riteish Deshmukh, is not only breaking records but also setting new benchmarks for the industry. Since its release on May 1, 2026, Maharashtra Day, the film has broken many barriers and achieved great success in the box office arena. It has become the first Marathi movie to have crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in Indian gross, and now it has another milestone to achieve soon. The film has collected Rs 73 crore on Day 12, and it requires only Rs 4.14 crore more to touch Rs 75 crore in India.

Week 1 and Weekend Two box office performances of ‘Raja Shivaji’

During its first week, ‘Raja Shivaji’ earned Rs 52.65 crore. The film made an opening of 11.35 crore on the first day, setting a new record for the best-ever opening day for any Marathi movie. The total opening weekend figure was Rs. 33.90 crore. The Monday collection after four days of release, which amounted to Rs 5.60 crore, almost doubled the previous Marathi record of Rs 3.02 crore made by ‘Ved’. It took only three days for ‘Raja Shivaji’ to break the lifetime record of ‘Lai Bhaari’ (2014).

While Day 8 managed to earn Rs. 3.20 crore, reflecting the usual 20% drop as compared to the previous day, Day 9 earned Rs. 5.60 crore, registering a huge 75% increase over Friday’s performance, clearly indicating that some serious momentum was starting to build around the film. The 10th day saw an earning of Rs 6.80 crore, a whopping 21.4% improvement over Day 9 earnings.

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Day 11 Recap for Raja Shivaji

Following the blockbuster opening on Sunday, where the film earned Rs 6.80 crore, a correction on Monday was imminent. Day 11 saw Raja Shivaji earn Rs 2.40 crore net from 3,775 screens, representing a decrease of 64.7%, which is typical of its genre and budget.

Raja Shivaji’ Day 12 live tracking

As per Sacnilk, Day 12 has seen Riteish Deshmukh-starrer epic movie screening in 3,858 shows with Rs 2.50 crore being made in early live tracking. The total amount so far made is Rs 73.15 crore net in India and Rs 86.65 crore across India.

Daily Collection for ‘Raja Shivaji’

Week 1: Rs. 52.65 crore

Day 8: Rs. 3.20 crore

Day 9: Rs. 5.60 crore

Day 10: Rs. 6.80 crore

Day 11: Rs. 2.40 crore

Day 12 [LIVE]: Rs. 2.50 crore

TOTAL: Rs. 73.15 crore

Breakup according to languages

The day twelve collection from the Marathi language was Rs 1.85 crore, while the Hindi version earned an additional Rs 0.65 crore.

About ‘Raja Shivaji’

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, ‘Raja Shivaji’ is a biopic concentrating on the childhood and noble intentions of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh acts in a superb manner as the Maharashtra King. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt as the threatening character of Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, and Genelia Deshmukh as Maharani Saibai. Salman Khan makes a special appearance as Jiva Mahala in which he says the popular dialogue “Shivaji nahi; Shivaji Raje mhanaycha”, receiving cheers from the audience. The film is the first film of Rahyl Deshmukh, son of Riteish and Genelia, who plays young Shivaji. Ajay Atul composes the impressive background music.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears ₹1,800 Crore Worldwide Despite OTT Release Buzz 

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India
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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India
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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 12 [Live]: Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi Epic Nears ₹75 Crore Mark in India
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