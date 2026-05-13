Reliance Jio IPO 2026: 7 Key Things Investors Should Know Before India’s Biggest IPO Debut

If you are already thinking about whether you should apply for the Reliance Jio IPO whenever it opens, you are definitely not alone. For many Indians, everyday life is deeply connected to Jio. From cheap mobile data and OTT streaming to broadband connections and digital payments, the company transformed India’s digital ecosystem in less than a decade. That emotional connection is one reason why market experts expect enormous retail participation once the IPO officially hits the market.

But behind the growing excitement, the IPO story itself is changing rapidly.

From Mukesh Ambani reportedly focusing on protecting retail investors to global investors like Meta and Google choosing not to exit immediately, several developments are shaping what could become India’s biggest-ever IPO.

Here are seven key things investors should know about the Reliance Jio Platforms IPO, the mega listing that will open soon.

1. This Could Become India’s Biggest IPO Ever

The Jio IPO is expected to become one of the largest listings in Indian market history. Reports suggest the IPO size could touch nearly $4 billion, or around ₹33,000 crore. That means it could potentially cross the record set by Hyundai Motor India’s blockbuster listing in 2024.

The moment Jio lists, it could instantly become one of the most valuable companies trading on Indian stock exchanges.

Also Read: Jio IPO 2026: Will Internal Employees Get Early Access To The Biggest Listing Of 2026? Here’s How It Could Be Investors’ Ticket Into The Reliance Empire

2. Reliance May Completely Change The Jio IPO Structure

One of the biggest surprises is that the IPO may no longer include a major Offer For Sale (OFS).

Initially, existing investors were expected to sell part of their holdings during the IPO. But reports now suggest Mukesh Ambani may instead prefer a pure fresh issue structure. This ensures that the proceeds will be used to grow and develop the company, rather than being drained by existing shareholders.

3. Mukesh Ambani Appears Cautious About Overpricing

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani is not keen on aggressively pricing the IPO just to maximise its valuation. That is important because overpriced IPOs often struggle after listing, leaving retail investors disappointed. Reliance apparently doesn’t want a situation where investors lose money on the listing day, because the expectations got too hot. In other words, the company seems to be valuing long-term listing stability over short-term hype. If the OFS route is dropped, these investors may continue holding their stakes instead of partially exiting through the IPO, potentially strengthening market confidence in Jio’s long-term growth story.

5. The IPO Money May Fund AI And 5G Expansion

The fresh issue structure also changes how the IPO proceeds may be used. Reports suggest the funds raised could support AI infrastructure, 5G expansion, digital ecosystem growth, technology investments and debt reduction.

Nearly ₹25,000 crore may reportedly go toward lowering debt alone. This means investors could effectively be funding Jio’s next phase of growth rather than simply enabling existing shareholders to exit.

6. Getting Allotment May Not Be Easy

If you are planning to apply, prepare for serious competition. Jio already enjoys massive brand recall across India, and market participants expect strong retail participation once subscriptions open. Combined with limited dilution, that could make the IPO heavily oversubscribed.

There are also expectations of an employee reservation quota and a possible shareholder quota for Reliance Industries investors. It’s not all confirmed officially, but this is already generating some big discussion on the market.

7. The DRHP Filing Could Happen Soon

The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) is reportedly expected within the next few weeks. The DRHP will be crucial for investors, as it is expected to reveal the IPO size, price band, financials, risks, use of proceeds and Jio’s future growth plans.

For serious investors, the DRHP will likely offer the clearest picture of whether the valuation justifies the excitement.

Why The Reliance Jio IPO Could Become One Of Dalal Street’s Biggest Retail Events

The Reliance Jio IPO is shaping up to become much more than just another stock market event. For many investors, this is a chance to participate in India’s digital growth story through one of the country’s most recognised consumer brands.

But while excitement around the IPO is understandable, investors may still need to closely watch valuation, pricing discipline and long-term business growth before rushing in.

Because when expectations become this big, even the biggest IPOs come with equally big market scrutiny.

Also Read: Reliance’s Jio IPO Set To Be Fully Fresh Issue – Why Is Ambani Skipping The OFS Route For A Pure Fundraiser?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)