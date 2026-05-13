Football, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Hopes Take Hit as Al Nassr Draw 1-1 vs Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a Saudi Pro League title continues as Al Nassr were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by rivals Al Hilal in a tense title clash on Monday night. An own goal by goalkeeper Bento in stoppage time denied Al Nassr a massive win in one of the biggest matches of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season. The result keeps the title race alive heading into the final few rounds of the campaign. Al Nassr were denied a massive win in one of the biggest games of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season by a devastating own goal from keeper Bento. The result keeps the title race alive into the closing rounds of the campaign.

Al Nassr Take the Lead

Al Nassr made a bright start, with attacking opportunities created in the first half. It was not until the 37th minute that the deadlock was finally broken when defender Mohamed Simakan scored after a dangerous attacking move involving Kingsley Coman. Coman’s pace and creativity caused problems for the Al Hilal defense throughout the match, and Al Nassr looked confident after taking the lead. The home side came close to doubling its advantage before halftime when Coman’s powerful shot hit the post. Cristiano Ronaldo was also active in attack, making a number of dangerous runs and testing the Al Hilal defense, but the Portuguese superstar was unable to find the back of the net. Finally, the breakthrough came in the 37th minute as defender Mohamed Simakan scored after a dangerous attack involving Kingsley Coman.

Coman’s pace and creativity troubled Al Hilal’s defense all game and Al Nassr looked confident after taking the lead. Home side came close to doubling their lead before the break when Coman hit the post with a powerful effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo also remained active in attack with some dangerous runs and testing the Al Hilal defence but the Portuguese superstar failed to find the net.

Self Goal Changes the Match

The turning point arrived deep into stoppage time in the 90+8th minute. A long throw into the Al Nassr penalty area caused confusion in the box and goalkeeper Bento did not deal with the ball properly. The ball went over the line off Bento for an own goal. This mistake stunned the home supporters and changed the atmosphere inside the stadium completely. Al Nassr players looked devastated after coming so close to sealing all three points. A long throw into the Al Nassr penalty area created confusion in the box and goalkeeper Bento was unable to properly deal with the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats:

Saudi Pro League (Al-Nassr)

Season Matches Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2025-26 29 26 2 1 0 2024-25 30 25 3 2 0 2023-24 31 35 11 2 0

Saudi Super Cup

Year Matches Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2025 2 1 1 0 0 2024 2 2 1 0 0 2024 1 0 0 1 1

AFC Champions League