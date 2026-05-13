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Home > Sports News > Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video

Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is under fire after a viral video shows him calling mobile phones a "disease" and revealing his daughters only receive them after marriage. Explore the heated debate over his conservative remarks and the backlash regarding women's digital access in the modern era.

Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynist Remark— WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynist Remark— WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 15:02 IST

Former Pakistan captain and cricketing legend Shahid Afridi has once again been caught up in a storm of controversy. Afridi, known for his aggressive “Boom Boom” batting style on the pitch, is now facing a fierce backlash off it for comments that many are calling regressive and misogynistic.

A video clip now making the rounds on social media shows the former cricketer speaking at a public gathering, where he describes mobile phones as a “disease” and talks about a rigidly conservative policy on his own daughters. On the pitch he is known for his explosive ‘Boom Boom’ batting style but off the pitch Afridi is facing severe backlash over comments that many are calling regressive and misogynistic.

Currently a video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the former cricketer speaking at a public gathering where he calls mobile phones a “disease” and reveals a very conservative policy about his own daughters.

“Phones Only After Marriage”

In the viral video, Afridi is seen holding a smartphone and telling parents to be very alert. He stresses that screen time is bad for kids’ development and says that parents should focus more on quality time with their kids instead of giving them digital devices.

But the comment that really set the fire off was his specific position on his daughters. Afridi said:

“I have given mobile phones to my daughters only after their marriage. Before that, there was no need.”

He further urged parents to maintain a “Shair ki nazar” (the gaze of a lion) on their children, particularly those between the ages of 16 and 21, to ensure they remain grounded in “the real world” rather than the “TikTok world.”

A Pattern of Conservative Views

Afridi’s domestic rules have made news before. In his autobiography Game Changer, he famously noted that he would not allow his daughters to play outdoor sports despite the fact that they were clearly athletic because of “social and religious reasons.” There was another video from years ago where he confessed to smashing a TV set after seeing one of his daughters doing a gesture she saw on an Indian soap opera watching ‘aarti’. 

Digital Divide or Parental Discipline?

The comments have ignited a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Some of his followers defended him, citing the real problem of “digital addiction” and online safety for minors, but the majority of the criticism centred on the gendered nature of his restrictions.

Digital literacy advocates say that in an age of AI, online education and global connectivity, it is a structural disadvantage for young women to be denied access to technology until marriage.

Critics point out that these “misogynistic” norms prevent women from participating in the modern economy and developing the technical skills they need to succeed during their formative years.

Shahid Afridi continues to be a divisive figure as the video racks up millions of views – lauded by some as a defender of traditional values, but seen by others as a roadblock to women’s progress in the digital age.

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Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video
Tags: digital divide women PakistanPakistan cricket news controversyShahid Afridi conservative remarks controversyShahid Afridi daughters marriage phoneShahid Afridi mobile phone controversyShahid Afridi parenting viewsShahid Afridi social media commentsShahid Afridi viral video misogyny

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Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video
Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video
Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video
Mobiles For Women After Marriages! Shahid Afridi Sparks Controversy With Massive Misogynistic Remark— WATCH Viral Video

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