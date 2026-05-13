IPL 2026: When Will Hardik Pandya Return? Mumbai Indians Captain Shares Video Amid Injury Concerns Ahead Of PBKS vs MI Match— WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as he continues to stay away from the team in the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). While the MI management has asserted Pandya is unfit and injured, a new video has circulated showing the skipper, who is spotted training. The video comes just days before the PBKS vs MI contest in IPL 2026, with Mumbai already out of the Playoffs race.
Hardik shares video
Ahead of a key clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), MI management stated that Hardik is injured and is not available for selection. However, the video shared on Hardik’s Instagram story showed him practicing in nets while the location remains undisclosed. He took to the nets and was seen practicing with the bat, highlighting his fitness.
What is happening with Hardik?
Earlier, Hardik joined the MI squad in Raipur before their crucial IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after missing the previous match due to a back spasm. The development was confirmed on the franchise’s Instagram page, where they shared a post of their captain, Hardik.
During MI’s IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side in place of Hardik. After Mumbai’s thumping win over LSG, during the post-match press conference, Ryan Rickelton addressed concerns about Hardik’s injury.
“I don’t know when he’s expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I’m unaware of the extent of it. I don’t want to call it an injury; I’m unaware of the extent of how bad it is or what he’s feeling. But I’m sure he’ll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week,” Rickelton said.
What happened in MI’s last match?
Corbin Bosch’s superb four-wicket haul went in vain as a fluent fifty from Krunal Pandya, and a six in the final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed a dramatic final-ball victory for the RCB by 2 wickets over the Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Raipur on Sunday night. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have both been knocked out of the race for the playoffs after the result.
The win was RCB’s second against MI on the last ball while chasing after their 2-wicket win in Chennai in 2021 (chasing 160). Bosch starred with a four-wicket haul, but it was Pandya who stole the limelight with a blistering 73 off 46 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Will Thala MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK Clash at Ekana? Chennai Super Kings Legend Likely to Travel to Lucknow