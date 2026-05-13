Air India Suspends and Cuts International Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs; Check UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule, Restrictions, Ticket Price, Refund

Air India has suspended various international flights because of rising jet fuel costs and airspace restrictions are also increasing their operational expenses. The Tata- owned airline has made big changes to its international flight schedule which will be in effect from June through the three-month period. The airline has decided to currently operate reduced flight services from Delhi to Chicago, Newark, Singapore and Shanghai. Not only these states, but Air India has also decreased its flight operations to major international cities which include San Francisco, Paris and Toronto. Difficulties which are being faced by Air India led to the cancellation of almost 100 flights from its daily schedule.

Why Air India Suspends and Cuts International Flights?

The airline decided to make its announcement during a period when jet fuel prices worldwide were experiencing significant increases due to the ongoing West Asia war and escalated tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, average global jet fuel prices rose to $162.89 per barrel for the week ending May 8, 2026 and if we compare it to the end of February, it’s $99.40.

Jet fuel is considered to be the second most expensive expense for airlines as it makes up approximately 40 percent of their total operational costs.

When fuel prices rise airlines are the ones who are affected the most as they often face difficulties as a result passengers face the same issues by facing an increase in ticket prices or a reduction in flight operations.

Air India Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Air India and Air India Express will together operate 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 07 April 2026.

This includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi Air India Express – Mangalore Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes __ Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Mumbai Air India Express – Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode Riyadh Yes No Air India – Delhi Air India Express – Kozhikode Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No _

Emirates Flight Schedule to UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Emirates permits passengers who booked flights between now and May 31 to change their destination without paying extra fees until June 15. However, passengers who booked their tickets through travel agents are required to contact their agents first to process the refund and rebooking.

Passengers can:

Rebook online through “Manage Booking”

Request refunds for cancelled trips

Seek refunds for unused portions of multi-leg journeys

The airlines also informed customers that they have to submit refund requests individually for paid seats and also for upgrade purchases because those items will not be refunded automatically.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah