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Home > Regionals News > Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

A training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday morning after reportedly developing a technical snag mid-flight. The trainee pilot onboard escaped without serious injuries after the aircraft hit a light pole during the emergency landing near Gojubavi village.

Training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport after technical snag. Incident took place a few months after the killing of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at same place. Photo: X.
Training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport after technical snag. Incident took place a few months after the killing of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash at same place. Photo: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 11:15 IST

Months after the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, a training aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday, according to Pune Rural Police. According to Sandeep Singh Gill, Pune Rural Police SP, the incident took place at around 8:50 AM.  According to reports, the aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village, adjacent to the Baramati airport. The incident comes just months after a deadly Learjet 45 crash in January this year, in which all five persons on board, including Ajit Pawar, were killed after the aircraft went down near the runway while attempting to land.

What Police Said About Baramati Training Aircraft Crash 

“As per preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground,” Gill said in a statement.

He further said that only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, and fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

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“Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and necessary inquiry and further action are underway,” the statement added.
Further details are awaited.

Baramati Aircraft Crash Occurs Months After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations and ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)’s report also highlighted that there is no meteorological facility available at Baramati Airfield, and the weather information is usually passed on to the aircraft with the help of a weather instrument installed in the temporary tower.

The inspection of the aerodrome at the Baramati Airfield revealed that the airport is an uncontrolled airfield and does not have any navigational aids other than wind socks. The two wind socks are available towards the runway 29 side, while no wind sock was available towards the runway 11 side, where the aeroplane carrying Ajit Pawar attempted to land.

Highlighting other discrepancies with the aerodrome, the report said that only Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations can be carried out; however, regular flying training operations and Non-scheduled operations are carried out at the airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash
Tags: aircraft crashBaramatimaharashtra newsmaharashtra-policeplane crashRed Bird Aviation crash

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Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

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Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash
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