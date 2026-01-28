Following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis declared a state holiday and three days of mourning on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash: Maharashtra Announces Public Holiday, Three-Day Mourning

During a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis stated that the decision regarding Pawar’s final rites will be made after discussion with his family. The Chief Minister stated, “We have announced a state holiday today and also declared three days of state mourning.” “This is an utterly irretrievable loss for the entire state of Maharashtra.” Fadnavis expressed that there is a “wave of sadness” throughout Maharashtra in mourning Ajit Pawar’s passing. He remembered Pawar as a diligent leader and acknowledged his contributions to the state.

Describing the heartbreaking event as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis stated, “Ajit Dada was a dedicated leader who remained unwavering in any situation.” Today is a challenging day for Maharashtra. Developing such leadership requires time. He made significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra. His passing is startling, and to me, it’s a personal grief; a friend has departed. “It’s an immense loss for the family.”

“Also, Eknath Shinde and I will leave for Baramati very soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have spoken to me about this, and they both have expressed their grief over the incident. This incident has spread a wave of sorrow all across Maharashtra. His last rights will be finalised after a discussion with the family. I have spoken to Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and Partha Pawar. Once we reach Baramati, we will talk to the family members, and then we will decide something about his funeral,” he added.

Ajit Pawar Death

A massive crowd has gathered outside Baramati hospital, where the mortal remains of Ajit Pawar have been brought. NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP (SCP) MP and Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule, along with Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and son Parth Pawar, left for Baramati from New Delhi. The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar,66, was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar was the longest serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash