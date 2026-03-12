‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

Fresh DOJ files claim Jeffrey Epstein displayed a nude sculpture of a “perfect woman” in his NYC mansion, saying she was the mother of his child.

Fresh DOJ files claim Jeffrey Epstein displayed a nude sculpture of a “perfect woman”. (Photos Credit: DOJ)
Fresh DOJ files claim Jeffrey Epstein displayed a nude sculpture of a “perfect woman”. (Photos Credit: DOJ)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 12, 2026 18:40:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

Fresh revelations from newly released files have brought disturbing allegations against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein back into the spotlight.

According to documents reportedly included in a recent release by the United States Department of Justice, one of Epstein’s alleged victims told investigators that he claimed to have fathered a child and even displayed a nude sculpture of the woman he described as the child’s mother inside his Manhattan mansion.

The allegations add another unsettling layer to the long-running controversy surrounding Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

You Might Be Interested In

Victim Claims Epstein Showed Photo of ‘Mother of His Child’

According to interview records cited in the newly disclosed files, the woman told investigators that Epstein once pointed to a photograph of a blonde woman taken on a beach and claimed she was the mother of his child.

The alleged victim said Epstein made the remark during a visit to his residence in Manhattan, New York City. The account reportedly comes from a 2020 interview conducted by investigators as part of the federal probe into Epstein’s activities.

In her statement, the woman said Epstein referred to the woman in the photo as “perfect” and suggested that whoever married her would be “very lucky.”

Nude Torso Sculpture Kept Inside Mansion

The same victim claimed that Epstein also kept a nude torso sculpture inside another suite of his residence. According to her description, the sculpture resembled a mold of the same woman shown in the beach photograph.

She told investigators that the sculpture had no head, arms, or legs and depicted a completely nude female torso. Epstein allegedly told her that the sculpture represented the woman he had described earlier as “perfect.”

The claims have intensified speculation about whether Epstein secretly fathered a child, though no verified evidence has confirmed such claims.

Brother Mark Epstein Repeatedly Denied Claims

Despite the allegations, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, has consistently denied that the financier ever had children.

Over the years, Mark Epstein has publicly rejected speculation that his brother fathered a child, saying there is no evidence to support the claims.

However, recently released documents have reignited the debate by including images that reportedly show Epstein holding unidentified babies, although the children’s identities remain redacted.

Emails From Sarah Ferguson Added to Speculation

Speculation about Epstein having a child previously resurfaced after emails from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, became public.

In a message reportedly sent in September 2011, she congratulated Epstein after hearing from Prince Andrew that he had welcomed a baby boy. The authenticity and context of the claim, however, remain unclear, and the child has never been identified.

Claims Epstein Wanted Women to Bear His Child

Separate accounts in the files also suggest Epstein allegedly tried to persuade some women he abused to carry his child.

One handwritten note from a British woman claimed Epstein raised the idea during a visit to his Palm Beach residence. The note also alleged that his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell reacted angrily when the topic was brought up.

The woman claimed Maxwell was upset and humiliated by the suggestion.

Abuse Allegations From Aspiring Model

The woman who described the sculpture told investigators she first met Epstein in 2005 after moving to New York to pursue modeling. According to the documents, she alleged she was only 16 at the time and had been introduced to him through contacts in the modeling industry.

She told investigators she met Epstein several times that year and described disturbing interactions during those encounters.

Epstein’s Death in Jail in 2019

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has continued to generate widespread speculation and controversy.

The newly surfaced accounts from the latest release of documents are expected to fuel further scrutiny of Epstein’s activities and the network of powerful individuals connected to him.

ALSO READ: ‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 6:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epstein filesEpstein victimEpstein victim claimsJeffrey EpsteinPaedo Daddy Jeffrey Epstein

RELATED News

Iran’s Nuclear Site ‘Taleghan‑2’ In Parchin Military Complex Destroyed By US Using Largest Non-Nuclear Bombs; What It Could Mean For War And The Region

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Dubai Explosions: Loud Blasts Rock Al Bada In Downtown District Near Burj Khalifa, Bangs Reported A Day After Drone Attack At Dubai International Airport

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya Flag Complaint: What’s The Maximum Punishment For Insulting Tricolor If Found Guilty? What Constitutes ‘Insult’ In National Honor Act?

Film ‘Calendar’ Trailer Launch Press Conference In Mumbai

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

India Post GDS indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Merit List 2026: What Happens After Selection? Document Verification Details

From Keto Appetisers To Desserts: Kritika Kamra’s Brother Rahul Kamra Curated Keto Wedding Menu For Her Sister’s D- Day

Why Did Heeseung Leave ENHYPEN? Fans Refuse To Let 24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer Exit The Band As Over 1 Million Sign Petition Asking Agency To Reconsider The decision

Bengaluru ‘Black Magic’ Horror: Real Estate Businessman Kidnapped And Murdered After Accused Made Chilling Claims; 2 Minors Among 8 Arrested

RRB NTPC 2026 Hall Ticket: Check Exam City Slip And Download Admit Card At rrbcdg.gov.in

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Throw Open Challenge to Virat Kohli Starrer RCB, ‘April 12, Wankhede Pe…’

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Expected By March 20, Over 10 Lakh Students Await

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface
‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface
‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface
‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

QUICK LINKS