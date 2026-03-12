‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

Fresh revelations from newly released files have brought disturbing allegations against disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein back into the spotlight.

According to documents reportedly included in a recent release by the United States Department of Justice, one of Epstein’s alleged victims told investigators that he claimed to have fathered a child and even displayed a nude sculpture of the woman he described as the child’s mother inside his Manhattan mansion.

The allegations add another unsettling layer to the long-running controversy surrounding Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Victim Claims Epstein Showed Photo of ‘Mother of His Child’

According to interview records cited in the newly disclosed files, the woman told investigators that Epstein once pointed to a photograph of a blonde woman taken on a beach and claimed she was the mother of his child.

The alleged victim said Epstein made the remark during a visit to his residence in Manhattan, New York City. The account reportedly comes from a 2020 interview conducted by investigators as part of the federal probe into Epstein’s activities.

In her statement, the woman said Epstein referred to the woman in the photo as “perfect” and suggested that whoever married her would be “very lucky.”

Nude Torso Sculpture Kept Inside Mansion

The same victim claimed that Epstein also kept a nude torso sculpture inside another suite of his residence. According to her description, the sculpture resembled a mold of the same woman shown in the beach photograph.

She told investigators that the sculpture had no head, arms, or legs and depicted a completely nude female torso. Epstein allegedly told her that the sculpture represented the woman he had described earlier as “perfect.”

The claims have intensified speculation about whether Epstein secretly fathered a child, though no verified evidence has confirmed such claims.

Brother Mark Epstein Repeatedly Denied Claims

Despite the allegations, Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, has consistently denied that the financier ever had children.

Over the years, Mark Epstein has publicly rejected speculation that his brother fathered a child, saying there is no evidence to support the claims.

However, recently released documents have reignited the debate by including images that reportedly show Epstein holding unidentified babies, although the children’s identities remain redacted.

Emails From Sarah Ferguson Added to Speculation

Speculation about Epstein having a child previously resurfaced after emails from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, became public.

In a message reportedly sent in September 2011, she congratulated Epstein after hearing from Prince Andrew that he had welcomed a baby boy. The authenticity and context of the claim, however, remain unclear, and the child has never been identified.

Claims Epstein Wanted Women to Bear His Child

Separate accounts in the files also suggest Epstein allegedly tried to persuade some women he abused to carry his child.

One handwritten note from a British woman claimed Epstein raised the idea during a visit to his Palm Beach residence. The note also alleged that his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell reacted angrily when the topic was brought up.

The woman claimed Maxwell was upset and humiliated by the suggestion.

Abuse Allegations From Aspiring Model

The woman who described the sculpture told investigators she first met Epstein in 2005 after moving to New York to pursue modeling. According to the documents, she alleged she was only 16 at the time and had been introduced to him through contacts in the modeling industry.

She told investigators she met Epstein several times that year and described disturbing interactions during those encounters.

Epstein’s Death in Jail in 2019

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has continued to generate widespread speculation and controversy.

The newly surfaced accounts from the latest release of documents are expected to fuel further scrutiny of Epstein’s activities and the network of powerful individuals connected to him.

