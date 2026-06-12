Canary Islands, Spain: The departure of Pope Leo XIV from Spain, at the end of his weeklong pastoral visit, got pushed back on Thursday, after a technical issue was found in the airplane that was taking the leader of the world’s Catholics.

Technical Defect Detected During Return Journey

Based on reports, the papal plane ended up having to do a sort of unplanned stop in the Canary Islands, after crew members noticed a technical defect , that needed quick attention. Once it was flagged, aviation protocols were switched on right away and the aircraft was kept on the ground for a proper inspection.

Pope Safely Disembarks Aircraft

The Vatican said Pope Leo XIV was able to step off the aircraft safely and, after that, he stayed unharmed during the whole thing. Vatican officials noted that the precautionary stop happened just to keep passengers safe, and that there wasn’t any immediate danger facing those on board .

Vatican Monitors Situation Closely

Church officials kept close back-and-forth with airport authorities and aviation experts while technicians started looking over the aircraft. The Vatican is likely to share more information about the nature of the technical snag once those checks are completed, after the assessments kind of wrap up.

One-Week Spain Visit Concludes Successfully

The travel disruption showed up at the end of this pretty significant seven day visit to Spain, where Pope Leo XIV met religious leaders and well addressed huge congregations. He was also on hand for events meant to push for peace, social justice, and interfaith cooperation, if you know what I mean.

Thousands Gathered During Papal Tour

During the whole visit, thousands of faithful people attended Masses, public showings and community outreach programs that were led by the pontiff. Honestly it felt like the trip really showed how the Catholic Church is still staying involved with social matters, and those humanitarian concerns too.

Safety Remains Top Priority for Papal Travel

This incident kind of highlights the real strict safety measures that come with papal travel. Aviation experts say that precautionary landings are basically normal protocol whenever there are technical concerns, so it ensures the safety of the passengers and the crew as well, without any drama.

No Injuries Reported, Travel Plans Adjusted

There were no injuries mentioned after the unexpected stop. Officials worked on assessing the aircraft and figuring out the next moves for the Pope’s onward trip ,and there may be revised travel arrangements if it ends up being needed.

Vatican Expected to Provide Further Updates

As inspections go on, Vatican officials are expected to share even more details about the aircraft condition, and also the rough timeline for the Pope’s return travel.

The short delay didn’t fully erase the success of Pope Leo XIV visit to Spain, which was highlighted by strong public participation, and by messages that stressed unity, tenderness, and wider international solidarity , overall.

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