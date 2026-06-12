FIFA World Cup 2026: 3 Records That Can Be Broken During Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match

Toronto Stadium is preparing for the first Group B matches and the excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is building quickly. Not only is it a key opening fixture, it is a game packed with historic milestones for co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. As the nations take to the pitch, a history of footballing moments will be on the line.In this monumental encounter, there are 3 major records and historic milestones that can be broken.

1. Canada’s Quest for First-Ever World Cup Points

Canada’s football history on the world’s biggest stage has been a tale of heartbreak. The Les Rouges have a painful all-time record of 0 wins, 0 draws and 6 losses in their last two tournaments (Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022).

They have never managed to take a single point in World Cup history despite having generationally talented squads. Under the lights in Toronto, Jesse Marsch’s side have the ultimate opportunity to break this curse. One draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina would instantly inscribe Canada’s first point on football’s greatest stage, forever rewriting their tournament legacy.

2. First Men’s World Cup Match on Canadian Soil

Canada co-hosted the tournament with the United States and Mexico, but this match officially marks an unprecedented milestone for the sporting infrastructure of the nation. The first-ever men’s FIFA World Cup match to be played on Canadian soil, this Group B clash is a historic occasion.

Canada has hosted prestigious FIFA events in the past, like the highly successful Women’s World Cup in 2015, but the men’s senior tournament has never crossed the northern border — until now. Toronto Stadium will have a place in the history books forever, as the site of the first Canadian men’s World Cup matches.

3. Edin Džeko’s Incredible Longevity Record

On the European side of the fixture, Bosnian and Herzegovinian legend striker Edin Džeko is close to an incredible individual record. If the timeless 40-year-old veteran steps onto the pitch, he will write another substantial chapter to his legacy as one of his country’s greatest icons.

Džeko, leading Bosnia’s golden generation, will be hunting for goals in just his second ever World Cup appearance – and first since the nation’s debut in 2014. His appearance at the tournament at 40 years of age ensures that he will be remembered as a marvel of modern sports longevity and an elite bracket of the oldest outfield players to have graced a World Cup tournament.