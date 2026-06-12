Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Tribute As ‘Brother’ Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

The cricketing world is in shock and deep awe as news has broken out of New Zealand’s batting great of our times, Kane Williamson, announcing his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old retires from a glorious 16-year international career as arguably the greatest batsman his country has ever produced. Amidst a deluge of tributes pouring in, a very personal message from Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has melted the hearts of fans around the world.

A Friendship Forged in Battle

The special connection between Kohli and Williamson has long been one of cricket’s most loved off-field stories. Their concurrent journeys at the top level started nearly two decades ago when the duo first met at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia, where Kohli famously captained India to the title and Williamson led the young Black Caps. Over the next 15 years, the two men became the pillars of their national sides and the cornerstones of the famous batting ‘Fab Four’ along with Steve Smith and Joe Root.

Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud his long-time rival, reminiscing about a relationship that had grown beyond fierce competition on the pitch.

From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2026

“From an opponent to a friend over the years,” Kohli penned. “It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond… Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit… Well done mate, life’s only just begun.”

The Legacy of an Unflappable Giant

Williamson’s abrupt mid-series retirement on New Zealand’s tour of England brings down the curtain on an era. He departs the international scene as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer across all formats with a staggering 19,346 runs from 378 games. His clean sheet includes 48 international hundreds and six double hundreds.

Williamson’s iconic Test career began appropriately with a debut century against India in Ahmedabad back in 2010. He ends his red-ball journey with 9,515 runs at an incredible average of 54.06. And his legacy is not just the phenomenal stats, but his cool demeanour, peerless sportsmanship and tactical acumen, including a win over Kohli’s India in the inaugural 2021 World Test Championship Final. Williamson may not pull on the silver fern again but he leaves an indelible blueprint for future generations of cricketers to follow.