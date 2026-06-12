IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A bomb threat has been received at Lucknow airport after an IndiGo flight that was preparing to take off for Delhi got a security alert. When the plane was halted before takeoff, it created panic among passengers who were later safely deboarded. Meanwhile, security agencies launched a detailed checking process and inspections at the airport.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.