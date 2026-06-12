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Home > India News > IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A bomb threat has been received at Lucknow airport after an IndiGo flight that was preparing to take off for Delhi got a security alert.

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded. Photo: X
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 12:15 IST

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A bomb threat has been received at Lucknow airport after an IndiGo flight that was preparing to take off for Delhi got a security alert. When the plane was halted before takeoff, it created panic among passengers who were later safely deboarded. Meanwhile, security agencies launched a detailed checking process and inspections at the airport.

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IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport
Tags: bomb threatindia newsindigoindigo bomb threatIndiGo Flight BombIndiGo Flight bomb threatlucknow airport

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IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport

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IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport
IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport

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