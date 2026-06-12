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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh

Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh

Delhi Weather Today: IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph on June 12, 2026. The expected showers may bring relief from the heat, while nearby states including Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are also likely to witness storm activity.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain in Delhi. Photo: AI
IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain in Delhi. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:16 IST

Delhi Weather Today: Residents of Delhi can expect a change in the weather today, on June 12, 2026 because the Indian Meteorological Department has said clouds can take over the morning of the national capital alongside light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. IMD has also put a red alert noting strong winds may blow at different times, possibly with a speed of around 60 kmph. The rain and cool temperature are expected to give some relief from scorching heat to Delhi but still people are advised to stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel. 

Delhi Weather Today on 12 June 2026

The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours due to thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The weather department has also stated the thunderstorm forecast for several states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and others. 

“The minimum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places and markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the east direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 18 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase up to 20 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase, reaching up to 25 kmph from the east direction during the evening and night,” the IMD stated. 

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Is it Going to Rain in Delhi Today 

In its weather bulletin, the IMD earlier stated that Delhi, along with Haryana and Chandigarh, is expected to experience hailstorms during June 11-12. The weather office has also extended this alert to several other parts of North India.

Northwest India is likely to witness a wet spell till June 13 under the influence of a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

Also Read: Kerala Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Ernakulam, Idukki, Yellow Alert In 6 Districts 

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Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh
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Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh
Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh
Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh
Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Rain | Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana, Chandigarh

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