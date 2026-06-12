Chennai Power Cut 12 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Thursday, June 12 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditions in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

On Wednesday night, residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut?

Areas Affected Under Pallavaram

Pammal

LIC Colony

Moovendar Nagar

Shankar Nagar

Adam Nagar

Shankar Nagar East Main Road

Appasamy Nagar

Shankar Nagar Main Road

Areas Affected Under Minjur

TH Road

Theradi Street

Siruvakkam

Suriya Nagar

BDO Office

Vannipakkam

Seemavaram

Pudhupedu

Melur

Pattamandhiri

RR Palayam

Ariyanvoyal

Nandhiambakkam

Vallur

Athipattu

SR Palayam

GR Palayam

Kondakarai

Pallipuram

Vazhuthigairnedu

Karayanmedu

Areas Affected Under Mambalam

Narasimhan Street

Lake View Road

Venkatachalam Street

Sathiyapuri Street

Raja Street

Manickam Street

Station Road

Thambaiya Road

Rajagopalan Street

Velu Street

Veerasamy Street

Brindavanam Street

Baroda Extension

Lakshminarayanan Street

Umapathy Street

Mariyamankoil Street

JB Street

Appasamy Street

BV Street and Extension

Nakeeran Street

Jubilee Road

Eswaran Kovil Street

Subbareddy Street

Janakiyammal Street

Kasi Viswanathar Kovil Street

Patel Street

Sathyanarayana Street

Kamakodi Colony

Ramakrishnapuram Street

Ellaiyamman Kovil Street

Vazhaithoppu

Jothiramalingam Street

Srinivasa Iyengar Street

Sambangi Reddy Street

Gandhi Street

Krishnamoorthi Street

Reddykuppam Road

New Street

KR Kovil Street

Devanathan Colony

Arangappan Street

Vandikkaran Street

Tiruvethiyamman Kovil Street

Kavarai Street

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Weather Today (12 June, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad