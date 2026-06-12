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Home > India News > Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze Days After Malviya Nagar Incident

Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze Days After Malviya Nagar Incident

A devastating fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad claimed three lives in the early hours of Friday, triggering a massive rescue operation. The blaze broke out in a five-storey residential building, leaving several occupants trapped inside. Delhi Fire Service personnel rescued six people and shifted multiple injured victims to hospitals for treatment.

Delhi Tughlakabad fire kills 3, injures several. Six rescued as firefighters battle blaze in five-storey building. Photo: ANI
Delhi Tughlakabad fire kills 3, injures several. Six rescued as firefighters battle blaze in five-storey building. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 07:20 IST

Tughlakabad Fire: Three people died after a massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, ANI quoted police. Six people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said. According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were evacuated earlier and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment The blaze erupted at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (OKH-1).

DFS’ Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena informed that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is situated in a narrow street, posing challenges for rescue and firefighting operations.

According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am.

In response, the department dispatched three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit, and one Quick Response Vehicle. An additional water tender/light fire unit was later rushed to the spot following several distress calls.

Along with ADO Meena, the firefighting and rescue operation was led by Station Training Officer (STO) Mukul Bhardwaj, Station Officer (SO) Samarth Lal and Station Officer (SO) Raj Kumar.
Preliminary information from the fire department indicated that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. Firefighters launched rescue operations after reports that several occupants were trapped inside the building.

At 3:45 am, ADO Meena informed that the fire had been brought under control. At 4:00 am, the DFS issued a stop message, indicating that firefighting operations had been completed. Rescue efforts continued even after the fire was contained.

Firefighters also rescued one more person from the building during the final phase of the operation, taking the total number of people rescued by DFS personnel to six.
Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Fire Tragedy: 18 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed In Malviya Nagar Restaurant Blaze

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Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze Days After Malviya Nagar Incident
Tags: delhiDelhi fireDelhi Fire ServicesDelhi Newsdelhi police

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Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze Days After Malviya Nagar Incident
Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze Days After Malviya Nagar Incident
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