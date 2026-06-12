What Does Iran Peace Deal Include? Trump Claim It Could Be Signed This Weekend

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said the peace deal with Iran could be finalised ‘this weekend’ and may be signed in Europe. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said the documents related to the agreement would be completed within the next few days. ‘We’re going to be subject to the finalisation of the documents. We should get done over the coming days. We’ll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe,’ Trump said while speaking in the Oval Office.

Blockade Removal And Oil Price Impact

Trump also confirmed that the United States would lift the blockade immediately after signing the agreement. He suggested that such a move would have a significant impact on global energy markets. When asked whether the US is going to immediately lift the blockade as soon as the deal is signed, he said, ‘Yes, that’s right.’ That’s part of the deal. And you’ll have oil prices dropping like a rock.’

Trump further claimed that Iran has agreed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons under the proposed agreement. ‘They will not have a nuclear weapon. They’ve agreed to that. There will be no, which is the whole reason, which is a big part of the reason. They will not only not have, they will not purchase, develop in any way, any shape, in any way, shape, or form a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon,’ he further added.

Strategic Importance Of Agreement

Expressing confidence that the agreement will be finalised soon, Trump said recent US actions had increased pressure on Iran and encouraged its leadership to move toward a deal. He described the agreement as ‘a great deal for the US and for the Middle East’ and emphasised that Iran will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons under its terms.

‘Because they (Iran) have taken a pounding like very few people could take, and they want to make the deal a lot more than I do. We could have done the other way, but it would have taken longer. They got hit very hard recently, as you know. And I don’t like to have to do things that way, but I felt it was necessary. It’s a great deal for the US and for the Middle East, and I think ultimately great for Iran because they’ll be able to build up their country,’ Trump remarked.

President Trump on Thursday claimed a deal with Iran was close — without any confirmation from Tehran — after he canceled planned military strikes. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that a signing could take place as soon as this weekend in Europe https://t.co/cc424xzBvU pic.twitter.com/UnUGdXGWA7 — Bloomberg (@business) June 11, 2026

‘I really believe it’s a regime change because I find these people to be much more rational than the people who are no longer with us. We knocked out the first team of leadership and the second team of leadership. This is a different group. This is a different level. I think it’s, frankly, a smarter level, and it’s a level that has reason. Everybody’s approved the deal. Now we’ll get it finished up, and hopefully that’ll be done. Iran will in no way, or form have a nuclear weapon or purchase a nuclear weapon,’ Trump said.

Trump also said the peace agreement lays the groundwork for deeper nuclear discussions in the future. He described the arrangement as a ‘very strong memorandum of understanding’ and indicated that several influential countries support the initiative. According to Trump, both Iran and other key international stakeholders are eager to see the agreement finalized and signed in the near future.

‘It’s very strong memorandum of understanding. That is a little conceptual, but it’s something that’s going to get done. And if it doesn’t get done for any reason, which I can’t imagine that not happening. They want to sign it as much as I do or more. I would say they want to sign it more, maybe a lot more. But it’s a very detailed memorandum of understanding, also agreed to by many other countries that have great influence over them. Everybody wants it done. It’s going to get done,’ he added further

(Inputs From ANI)

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