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Home > World News > Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

Ariana Grande criticises the Trump administration after a White House TikTok used her 2024 song 'Bye' in a video showing immigration arrests, calling the content 'barbaric, inhumane, and heinous nonsense'.

Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Use of Her Song in Immigration Video (Photo generated by AI)
Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Use of Her Song in Immigration Video (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 04:32 IST

American pop star Ariana Grande has publicly criticised President Donald Trump’s administration after her 2024 song ‘Bye’ was used in a White House TikTok video that highlighted immigration enforcement. The video, posted by the White House, showed federal agents detaining and handcuffing individuals as part of its immigration policy push. Grande’s track played in the background of the clip, which quickly sparked backlash online.

‘Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,’ Grande wrote in a comment posted on the White House video on TikTok on Thursday. 

White House Video Sparks Backlash Over Music Use

The controversy began after the administration shared a short-form video on TikTok showcasing immigration raids, which was paired with popular music to emphasise its policy messaging. A source close to Grande said her team is now exploring ways to remove the song from the video as quickly as possible. The White House has not yet issued a response regarding the singer’s demand.

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Grande’s Team Seeks Removal of Song From Clip

According to a source close to the singer, efforts are underway to remove the track from the video entirely. Grande, an Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy-winning artist, has previously criticised the Trump administration over its political messaging and social media presence.

Trump, currently in his second nonconsecutive term, and his communications team frequently use viral songs in social media content to promote policy actions, especially around immigration enforcement.

Pattern Of Music Use In Political Videos

This instance is not an isolated case. Other artists have also objected to the use of their songs in similar White House videos, particularly those showing immigration raids and detentions. Some of these clips have also featured music alongside footage related to military operations and foreign policy actions, sparking repeated debates over consent and political messaging.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: No Final Decision Has Been Made’: Iran Denies Approving US Agreement Despite Trump’s Claims

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Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’
Tags: Ariana GrandeBye songcelebrity newsimmigration-policymusic rightspop cultureTikToktrump administrationus-politicswhite house

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Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

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Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’
Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’
Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’
Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

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