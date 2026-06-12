Ariana Grande Criticizes Trump White House Over Song Use In Immigration Video, Calls It ‘Heinous Nonsense’

American pop star Ariana Grande has publicly criticised President Donald Trump’s administration after her 2024 song ‘Bye’ was used in a White House TikTok video that highlighted immigration enforcement. The video, posted by the White House, showed federal agents detaining and handcuffing individuals as part of its immigration policy push. Grande’s track played in the background of the clip, which quickly sparked backlash online.

‘Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,’ Grande wrote in a comment posted on the White House video on TikTok on Thursday.

White House Video Sparks Backlash Over Music Use

The controversy began after the administration shared a short-form video on TikTok showcasing immigration raids, which was paired with popular music to emphasise its policy messaging. A source close to Grande said her team is now exploring ways to remove the song from the video as quickly as possible. The White House has not yet issued a response regarding the singer’s demand.

And another entertainer cranked off at the tRump administration because they won’t ask for permission. Ariana Grande to White House: Don’t use my music for ‘heinous nonsense’ – Reuters https://t.co/myAJ1uSWMc — Gary Michael Shephard (@RealGaryShep) June 11, 2026

Grande’s Team Seeks Removal of Song From Clip

According to a source close to the singer, efforts are underway to remove the track from the video entirely. Grande, an Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy-winning artist, has previously criticised the Trump administration over its political messaging and social media presence.

Trump, currently in his second nonconsecutive term, and his communications team frequently use viral songs in social media content to promote policy actions, especially around immigration enforcement.

Pattern Of Music Use In Political Videos

This instance is not an isolated case. Other artists have also objected to the use of their songs in similar White House videos, particularly those showing immigration raids and detentions. Some of these clips have also featured music alongside footage related to military operations and foreign policy actions, sparking repeated debates over consent and political messaging.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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