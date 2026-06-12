FIFA World Cup 2026: Quiñones, Jiménez Strike as Mexico Beat South Africa 2-0; Opening Match Sees Red Cards Galore

FIFA World Cup 2026: The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off with an explosion of domestic euphoria and unprecedented disciplinary chaos at the iconic Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) on June 11. Co-hosts Mexico took an early lead in Group A with a crucial 2-0 opening win over South Africa. But the footballing exhibition was completely overshadowed by a frenetic refereeing display, seeing this the first opening game in World Cup history to see three red cards.

These two nations played to a famous 1-1 draw in Johannesburg to open the 2010 tournament in front of a deafening home crowd. Sixteen years later, the stakes were back. The roar of the stadium was the fuel, and it took just eight minutes for Javier Aguirre’s El Tri to rip open the South African defence. Siphephelo “Yaya” of South Africa had the ball ruthlessly taken from him by midfielder Érik Lira Sithole deep in his own half, allowing naturalised forward Julián Quiñones to pounce on the loose ball and drill a clinical strike past Ronwen Williams.

Mexico dominated the first 45 minutes, with Quiñones hitting the post just before the break. Bafana Bafana were struggling to build transition play but their tactical plans fell apart just four minutes into the second half. Sithole’s nightmare evening got worse when he tripped an onrushing Brian Gutiérrez from behind as last defender, earning a direct, stonewall red card from referee Wilton Sampaio.

The South African block, reduced to ten men, wiltered under sustained pressure. Veteran forward Raúl Jiménez powered home a definitive header in the 66th minute to a cross that sealed the points and moved him to a tie for second on Mexico’s all-time scoring charts with 46 goals.

In the dying moments of the match the game was reduced to total anarchy. In the 83rd minute, the first-ever VAR review in the tournament saw South African substitute Themba Zwane punch an opponent in the face, leading to a second successive red card. But Sampaio was not going to let the drama go down without a fight and controversially reduced Mexican defender César Montes to a red card for a counter-stopping challenge to balance the sheet deep into stoppage time and make it a chaotic ten-versus-nine battle.

Mexico’s opening victory is an important step in their bid to conquer Group A, but the historic image of three red cards flying on opening night sets an incredibly aggressive disciplinary tone for the rest of the international tournament.