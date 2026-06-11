Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has cancelled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, just hours after warning of further bombings and expressing a desire to ‘take’ the country’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that military action scheduled for later in the day would not proceed, pointing to progress in discussions involving Iran’s leadership.

Trump Announces Halt To Planned Military Action

‘Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,’ Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement marked a significant shift in tone after earlier remarks that had raised concerns about a possible escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump said that ‘discussions and final points’ have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. While no further details were immediately provided about the nature of the discussions or any potential agreement, Trump suggested that negotiations had reached an advanced stage involving multiple regional stakeholders.

Naval Blockade To Remain In Place

‘The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalised time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,’ he said. The statement indicates that despite the cancellation of planned strikes, U.S. pressure measures against Iran will remain in effect until a formal agreement is completed and officially signed.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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