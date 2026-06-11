LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil El Nino pentagon Emraan Hashmi donald trump John Healey business news latest Pranit More news hardik pandya Haryana jatha crime rate city wise iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned strikes against Iran, citing high-level discussions approved by Iranian leadership while maintaining a naval blockade until a final agreement is signed.

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks (IMAGE: X)
Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 23:49 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has cancelled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, just hours after warning of further bombings and expressing a desire to ‘take’ the country’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that military action scheduled for later in the day would not proceed, pointing to progress in discussions involving Iran’s leadership.

Trump Announces Halt To Planned Military Action

‘Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,’ Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement marked a significant shift in tone after earlier remarks that had raised concerns about a possible escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump said that ‘discussions and final points’ have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. While no further details were immediately provided about the nature of the discussions or any potential agreement, Trump suggested that negotiations had reached an advanced stage involving multiple regional stakeholders.

Naval Blockade To Remain In Place

‘The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalised time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,’ he said. The statement indicates that despite the cancellation of planned strikes, U.S. pressure measures against Iran will remain in effect until a formal agreement is completed and officially signed.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: 3 Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Tanker Off Oman Coast

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue
Tags: breaking-newsdonald trumpgeopoliticsInternational RelationsiranisraelKharg Islandmiddle eastNaval Blockadesaudi arabiatruth social

RELATED News

Air Quality Issue Triggers Security Response At Pentagon

Keir Starmer Under Pressure After John Healey Quits

Pakistani Forces Open Fire On Protesters

Most Difficult Treks In The World

Nepal Clarifies NO BAN On Indian Mangoes

LATEST NEWS

Kenya Picks Chinese Bidder For Its Airport Deal – A 50% Markup Over The Shelved Adani Deal

China Wins $2.9 In Kenya Airport Deal, About 50% Higher Than Shelved Adani Proposal

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium? Explained

Adani Solar Ranks 6th Globally In Wood Mackenzie’s 2026 Module Manufacturer List

FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Mexico: Why The Iconic Estadio Azteca Renamed To Mexico City Stadium?

Supreme Court Fixes Rs 30,000 Monthly Income For Homemakers

Telangana: Husband Shoots Wife Dead In Malkajgiri Over Suspected Infidelity

Why FIFA Banned Haiti National Football Team Jerseys Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Green Chillies In World?

Emraan Hashmi's New Movie Runs Into Trouble in Haridwar After Locals Protest

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue
Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue
Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue
Trump Cancels Planned Iran Strikes After High-Level Talks, Insists Hormuz Blockade Will Continue

QUICK LINKS