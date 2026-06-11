3 Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead After US Strike On Tanker Off Oman Coast

Three Indian seafarers who were earlier reported missing after a US military strike on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman have now been confirmed dead. The vessel was hit during a precision strike in the Gulf of Oman, triggering a large-scale search and rescue operation. According to official updates, 21 Indian crew members were safely rescued from the ship after the attack. The remaining three personnel were unaccounted for in the initial hours following the incident, leading to an urgent multinational search effort coordinated in the region.

Identification Of Casualties

Indian authorities later confirmed that all three missing sailors had died in the incident. The news has added to growing concerns over the safety of merchant shipping in the region, especially along key international sea routes near Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic Response & Investigation

India has raised strong concerns over the attack and is seeking clarity from US authorities regarding the circumstances of the strike. The incident has also led to diplomatic engagement as officials review the sequence of events and maritime security conditions in the area.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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