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Home > World News > ‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH

‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH

A viral video claims a Pakistani expat in Dubai was confronted for wearing Emirati-style attire, but the incident remains unverified. No official confirmation has been issued by UAE authorities or media. The clip has sparked online debate over cultural identity and dress sensitivity in Dubai.

‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire (Screengrab Via X)
‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 13:38 IST

A video circulating on social media platforms has sparked debate after it allegedly shows a Pakistani expatriate in Dubai being confronted at night while wearing traditional Emirati-style clothing. The clip, which has not been independently verified, claims the man was asked to remove the attire during the confrontation. According to posts sharing the video, the individual seen in the footage is a labourer working in Dubai who was walking in a traditional Gulf-style outfit commonly associated with Emirati dress. The video is accompanied by a claim that bystanders objected to him wearing the attire and made remarks questioning his use of it. The exact location, date, and identities of those involved have not been confirmed.

No Official Confirmation

The viral posts also attribute a strongly worded statement to those involved, but there is no verified audio transcript or official record confirming what was said during the incident.

As of now nothing is being officially communicated by Dubai Police or any authority body in the UAE to confirm that this incident has indeed taken place. No matter how mainstream the UAE media, they have not covered up this story. The social media video itself is not verified. It is still primarily shared in short-video platforms and RTMAs.

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Online Cultural Sensitivity Debate

It has sparked up a further debate on the online about multiculturalism, cultural attire, identity and miscommunication in a city like Dubai, where expatriates live and work in a city of many nationalities. Some have warned people about spreading non-verified content. Others have touched on the issues of cultural expression in public places.

UAE authorities have always recurred to the need to respect cultural norms and public decency. But this case in particular has not been verified.

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‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH

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‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH

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‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH
‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH
‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH
‘This Is For Arabs, Not For…’: Pakistani Expat In Dubai Confronted For Wearing Emirati Attire | WATCH

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