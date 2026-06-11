JEECUP 2026 Answer Key Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Response Sheet and How to Raise Objections

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has published the provisional answer key for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2026. If the candidates have appeared for the state-level entrance test, then they can download their response sheets and answer keys from the official website.

With the help of the answer key, candidates can compare their responses with the official answer key and get an estimate of the probable marks and scores before the result announcement. JEECUP has also opened the objection window for candidates to protest against any answer they think is wrong. The window will be open till 15th June.

How To Download JEECUP Answer Key 2026

To download the provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their credentials.

Login to the official JEECUP website

Click on the JEECUP 2026 Answer Key Challenge

Password: application number and DOB

Submit the details

Open the candidate dashboard

Download response sheet pdf and answer key pdf

Students are required to download a copy of both documents to keep it handy

Why is the JEECUP response sheet important

The answer sheet container is useful for candidates to compare the answers they selected during the examination with the provisional answer key. This will help the students to compute their provisional scores and know their chances of getting admission into the diploma and polytechnic programmes of Uttar Pradesh. The computer-based exam was held at multiple test centres across the state from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

How Can You Calculate The JEECUP 2026 Results

With the help of the official marking scheme, candidates can compute their best possible mark-bound. Four marks are awarded for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Candidates can compute their best possible mark-bound after verifying the answers with the provisional answer key. Nevertheless, the best possible mark-bound will be announced only after the answer key challenge is complete, and the revised answer key will be released.

How Can You Raise Answer Key Objections Towards JEECUP Test

The candidates can raise objection using online challenge facilities, who want to raise objections on the provisional answer key.

Steps are as follows:

Log in into the official portal

Click on challenge answer key

Select question ID and option

Upload documents/add description

Pay objection fee

To submit the challenge and confirm submission receipt

The candidates should bring supporting documents that justify their claim.

What Is The JEECUP Objection Fee 2026

JEECUP has announced a Rs 100 non-refundable fee per question. The candidate will be required to pay the fee online at the time of objection submission. An objection may not be considered if they submitted it without paying fees & supporting documents. Students should cross-check their answer before objection submission.

What Happens After The JEECUP Answer Key Challenge Process

After closing of the objection window on 15 June, subject experts will review all appropriate representations received from the candidates. If an objection is verified accurate, it will be revised correspondingly in the answer key. The revised answer key will then be used to prepare the JEECUP 2026 result and merit list. The release of the provisional answer key is of utmost importance in the admission process. It is to the students’ advantage to allow them to double-check their result and get a correction before the final result is released.

Also Read: JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key Released: Download Response Sheet, Challenge Questions at Official Website