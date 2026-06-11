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Home > Education News > TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026.

TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026
TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-11 11:57 IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 for first- and second-year students today (June 11). The results were released at 11.30 am, and the marks memo download link is also live on the official website.

Students who filled out the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) can view their scores online and also download the marks memos using the hall ticket details. The supplementary examinations were held from May 13 to May 21, 2026, for the candidates who failed to clear any of the subjects in the main examination or wished to improve the marks scored in the main exam.

How to View TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026

Students may calculate their scores by using the following short steps:

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  • Visit the result portal.
  • Click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link.
  • Enter the hall ticket number and other necessary details.
  • Submit and log in.
  • Download the marks memo, including the computed marks.

The board has advised the students to verify all entry information mentioned in the marks memo upon download.

Where to download TS Inter Marks Memo 2026

To download TS Inter Supplementary marks memo from official websites:

  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in

Besides the online portal, students will be able to receive result-based details through the board’s SMS services. The online marks memo will be a provisional of the original certificate to be issued by schools.

What information is Enclosed on TS Inter Result 2026

The supplementary result memo includes critical personal and academic information. These include:

  • Student name
  • Roll number
  • District
  • Theory and practical marks on a subject basis
  • Marks obtained
  • Qualifying result

Any discrepancy in personal details or marks should be reported at once to the respective authorities.

What are the TS Inter passing marks for 2026

To pass the Telangana Intermediate supplementary examination, a minimum of 35 per cent marks has to be obtained in each (subject) and overall.

The grading system assigned by the board follows an aggregate marks system. An aggregate of 75 percent and above marks gives a grade of A. Other grades are given based on marks achieved in the exam.

For further enhancement of marks and higher education without losing a year, supplementary exams also give students an extra chance.

How Students Did In TS Inter Main 2026 Examination Results

Earlier this year TS Inter main examination results were released. The overall pass percentage was 66.20 percent in the first-year examination. The pass percentage for the second year was 70.58 per cent.

Girls performed better than boys in both years. In the first year, girls achieved 74.40 cent, whereas boys had 57.69 percent. In the second year, girls secured 78.65 percent and boys 62.50 percent.

Now that the supplementary results have been released, students can find out the proceedings on their updated scores and whether they have the chance to study next. The students who have successfully passed the examination can go ahead with their admission and form part of the academic planning in the following stage of their study.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Steps to Download Marksheet and Important Details

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TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Tags: Telengana Board ResultTS Inter Main 2026 Examination ResultsTS Inter Marks Memo 2026TS Inter Result 2026TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026

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TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

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TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

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