LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple business news janhvi kapoor mamata banerjee iPhone 18 Jalen Brunson Drishyam 3 cbse crude oil upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump apple
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

India will host the 10th edition of the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF2026) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from September 15 to 18, marking the first time the event is being held in South Asia.

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 12:56 IST

Blurb: For the first time in South Asia, the forum will take place in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, India, from 15th to 18th September, where WCEF2026 will showcase the best circular solutions that are eagerly needed to secure well-being, prosperity and resilience in challenging times.
 
 
The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) will be held for the first time in South Asia this year. The event will take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, from 15th to 18th September. The tenth edition of WCEF places India at the forefront of scaling circular economy solutions that address the challenges of a resource constrained world. WCEF2026 will be organised jointly by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, in coordination with Government of Gujarat and in collaboration with global and Indian partners.
 
“The adequacy of resources has become a major concern for policymakers both in Western countries and in the Global South, albeit with different priorities. Amid current global conflicts, the cost of living is rising in many parts of the world. At the same time, the prevailing linear economy on which our modern economy is based, wastes enormous amounts of resources”, says Kari Herlevi, Director of the Global circular economy programme at the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. Sitra is the initiator of WCEF.
 
The world loses nearly US$30 trillion each year because it uses resources in accordance with the linear economy—most often only once. This recent figure comes from the Circle Economy, a Dutch foundation partnering with WCEF.
 
This year’s forum theme will be ”Circular economy: Transition for people and prosperity”, engaging communities and businesses all over the world to build a successful future together. In this direction, India, through its Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative is leading a global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. India is also promoting circular economy principles through initiatives such as 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and thereby strengthening sustainable development and resource efficiency.
 
WCEF2026 provides a critical platform to showcase scalable solutions, foster global partnerships and position India as a leader in driving the circular economy transition.
 
The forum’s programme and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks on WCEF2026.com.
 
The programme will consist of two days of the main forum, curated by the co-hosts and partners, and two days of accelerator sessions by collaborators, plus an expo showcasing best circular solutions from India and around the world. This year, for the first time, there will be an open call for both the expo area and the accelerator sessions. The call for accelerator sessions is now open, and the call for expo area hosts is expected to be launched later in June.
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

You Might Be Interested In

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times
Tags: circular economy indiacircular innovationcircular solutionsclimate actioncpcb indiaenvironmental conservationenvironmental sustainabilityexpo 2026finnish innovation fund sitragandhinagar gujaratglobal partnershipsgreen economyministry of environment indiamission lifenet zero goalsreduce reuse recycleresource efficiencysouth asia eventssustainable businesssustainable futuresustainable-developmentswachh bharat abhiyanwaste-managementwcef 2026world circular economy forum 2026

RELATED News

US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

“CodeStory Labs: Redefining What a Full-Service Digital Agency Can Do for Brands”

Crown Defence Announces Strategic Pivot Toward Shipbuilding and System Integration; Deepens Strategic Operations at Kattupalli, Cochin, and GRSE

Student Travel Insurance Features That Matter More in High-Cost Countries like the USA and Australia

XLRI Welcomes the Incoming Batch of 2026–28 with Prayer Service and Induction Ceremony

LATEST NEWS

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

3 Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead In US Strike

Tecno Pova 8 5G Launched In India

Top 3D Animation and VFX Courses in India: How AAFT Prepares Students for Careers in Films, OTT and Advertising

Lord Buddha Lessons That Feel Like Free Therapy for a Stress

Astrology Tips to Become Rich This June 2026

Wipro's Rs 15,000 Cr Buyback Opens Today: Eligibility, Key Dates & Process

What Is Cockroach Janta Party’s Exam Manifesto? CJP To Make Big Announcement At Pune Protest Today

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: Check Direct Link to Download IPASE Marks Memo at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Steps to Download Marksheet and Important Details

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times
The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times
The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times
The World Circular Economy Forum heads to India in September to strengthen resilience in turbulent times

QUICK LINKS