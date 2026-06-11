TS Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Shortly at tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Direct Link, Time and Steps to Check

The TS Inter Supplementary result 2026 will be announced today, June 11, by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) at 11:30 AM. Post the result link opening, students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) during the first year and second year will be able to avail the result through online portals. The board will release the IPE and IPASE marks memos for the General and Vocational streams. Candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number and other credentials to access the marks memo and download it.

When Will TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Be Announced

As per the official notification released by TGBIE, the TS Inter Supplementary result 2026 will be out at 11:30 AM on 11th June. The result link will be activated on the official website of the board shortly after the announcement. Students should keep their hall ticket ready to avoid hindrance in checking their marks.

Where To Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026

Candidates can get their results on official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Candidates can then download the marks memo from these portals once it is released.

How To Download TS Inter IPASE Marks Memo 2026

You can get your supplementary examination results by following this process:

Go to official website.

Open the ‘IPE/IPASE Marks Memo’ link from the homepage.

Choose either First Year or Second Year.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the information presented.

Students can then download and save the memo for future reference.

The online memo will act as a temporary substitute until your original certificates are sent to you.

What Kind Of Information Will Be Stated On TS Inter Marks Memo

The supplementary marks memo will have the following information about candidates:

Name

Name of the exam

Class and stream

Marks of each subject

Corrected scores, if any

Qualification status

Candidates can then check all information written in the memo carefully and inform the authorities if you find any corrections needed to be made.

In order to qualify for supplementary examinations, a minimum of 35 per cent marks are required to clear each subject as well as only in the aggregate of the first and the second year of the TS Inter Main Academic examination. The same qualification will also apply in theory and practical examinations wherever applicable. Candidates who fulfil these conditions would be qualified to apply for further studies and admission.

How Did Students Perform In TS Inter Main Exams 2026

The Andhra Pradesh Inter first-year and second-year main exam results have been out on April 12, 2026. The pass percentage for the first-year students was 66.20 per cent, while the pass percentage for the second-year students was 75.61 per cent.

The supplementary exams were held from May 13 to May 21 and students who did not clear any of the subjects can improve their marks or even clear the subject in which they didn’t clear the regular examination. The result was released in just a few hours, and thousands of students across Telangana are waiting for their revised marks and academic results. The board will soon release the original marks memorandums through schools after the online results are released.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download