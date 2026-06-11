Delhi Weather Today 11 June: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Strong Storms and Rain Across Delhi-NCR, Check Forecast For Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi NCR woke up to a pleasant change in weather on Thursday as strong winds and cloudy skies brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and nearby areas over the next few days. Dark clouds and dust storms have covered several parts of the Delhi-NCR region since Thursday morning which is making travel difficult for office goers and other commuters.

Delhi Weather Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy day with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain. There are also strong winds forecast with speeds reaching up to 70 kmph.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 40°C to 42°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures will remain near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places over Delhi,” the IMD stated.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees while the minimum might linger near 28 degrees. Similar weather patterns are expected to continue on Friday, June 12. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday and a yellow alert on Friday.

“The wind speed will increase, reaching up to 25 kmph from the southwest direction during the afternoon. By evening and night, the wind speed is expected to decrease to around 22 kmph, shifting to an easterly direction,” the IMD added.

AQI levels in Delhi

Anand Vihar: 310

Burari Crossing: 182

Chandni Chowk: 175

DTU: 180

IGI Airport Area: 164

IHBAS Dilshad Garden: 158

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium Area: 154

DU North Campus: 185

Narela: 262

Patparganj: 80

RK Puram: 162

Rohini: 228

Siri Fort: 169

Wazirpur: 241

AQI levels in NCR

Faridabad: 148

Gurugram: 152

Ghaziabad: 142

Greater Noida: 138

Noida: 133

Will it Rain in Delhi Today

The IMD has said that pre-monsoon activity in the national capital is likely to increase from Thursday which can bring rain and strong winds that could offer relief from the extreme heat.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR was experiencing intense heat with maximum temperatures staying above 43 degrees in many areas.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD stated that Delhi, along with Haryana and Chandigarh, is expected to experience hailstorms during June 11-12.

The weather office has also extended this alert to several other parts of North India. “Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh on June 11th and 12th,” the IMD said.

Also Read: Patna Weather Update Today June 11: Check Rain Prediction, Thunderstorm Alert, Wind Speed And Temperature Forecast