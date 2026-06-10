Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar auto driver video Cockroach Janta Party ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news bjp department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

Trinamool Congress faces fresh turmoil as reports suggest MP Saayoni Ghosh may join the party's rebel faction. Her possible switch comes amid a larger parliamentary revolt, resignations, and growing dissent, creating a major challenge for Mamata Banerjee as TMC battles its deepest internal crisis.

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil (Via X)
Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 16:26 IST

The crisis within the Trinamool Congress appears to be deepening, with fresh reports suggesting that actor-turned-politician and Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh may be moving closer to the party’s rebel faction. The development comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led party is already grappling with an unprecedented internal revolt that has shaken its parliamentary ranks. Reports indicate that Ghosh, once regarded as one of the party’s most vocal and loyal faces, is now being linked to the group of rebel MPs seeking a separate identity in Parliament.

Saayoni Ghosh’s Possible Shift Stuns TMC

Saayoni Ghosh has long been considered one of Trinamool Congress’s most prominent young leaders. Before entering active politics, she built a successful career in Bengali cinema and television and later emerged as a key campaigner for the party. She currently represents the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency and has also served as president of the party’s youth wing.

What makes the latest reports particularly significant is Ghosh’s public support for Mamata Banerjee over the years. She frequently defended the party leadership, campaigned aggressively during elections, and was often among the strongest voices against the BJP. Reports now suggest she may have aligned herself with the rebel camp, a move that would mark a dramatic political shift.

You Might Be Interested In

Rebel MPs Seek Separate Bloc In Parliament

The ongoing rebellion in the Trinamool Congress recently came to light when a group of MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar approached Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to get the recognition of a separate parliamentary bloc. It was also reported that the rebel group has given its support to the BJP-led NDA in the Parliament, deepening the political crisis in the party.

The rebels have hinted that they have the support of about 20 MPs, which has concerned the Trinamool leadership. In an attempt to stop the exodus, senior leaders are doing frantic attempts to keep the rebels in check.

Growing Troubles For Mamata Banerjee

The reported switch by Saayoni Ghosh follows a string of defeats for the Trinamool Congress. Recent resignations and rising discontent among legislators have weighed on the party. Political analysts say that every fresh departure adds to the sense of instability in the party and may erode its clout at home as well as in New Delhi.

Although the party has persisted that it is in control of the crisis, talk of more exits has not abated. Some leaders have denied intentions to leave; others have remained neutral about the issue, leaving the health of the party in doubt.

What Happens Next?

As political activity intensifies in Delhi and Kolkata, all eyes are on whether Saayoni Ghosh will formally join the rebel camp and whether additional MPs will follow suit. If the reported numbers hold, the rebellion could become one of the biggest internal challenges the Trinamool Congress has faced since its formation, potentially reshaping West Bengal’s political landscape in the months ahead.

ALSO READ: Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India: The Fascinating Legend Behind Pushkar’s Sacred Shrine

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Kakoli Ghosh Dastidarmamata banerjeeNDA supportSaayoni GhoshTMC crisisTMC rebel MPsTrinamool Congress rebellionWest Bengal politics

RELATED News

6 Hindu Temples That Science Still Can’t Explain

Sonia Gandhi Offers TMC-Congress Merger

Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India

The Only Indian State Never Ruled By British: Not Kashmir, Not Sikkim, It Is…

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 10.06.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-56 Wednesday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No DT 927572

LATEST NEWS

Apple Fixes Justin Bieber’s Complaint: iOS 27 Lets Users Remove Dictation Button From Messages

Temple City Of India

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

IND vs AFG ODIs: Rohit Sharma Arrives in Dharamshala After Fitness Clearance Ahead of Afghanistan Series— WATCH Viral Video

Why Do New Cars Smell Different?

Thane: Auto Driver Brutally Beats Up Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit On Road

UPSC GK Quiz: Why Is Water Wet? the Scientific Answer Behind This Tricky Question That Challenges IAS and IPS Aspirants

ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2026 Declared: Muskan Chaudhary Tops Pre Deled Exam; Scorecards Available Online

5 Gita Lessons For People Who Keep Giving To Feel Loved

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil
Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil
Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil
Another Blow To TMC As Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Camp Amid Party Turmoil

QUICK LINKS