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Home > World News > Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors

Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors

A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir shortly after take-off, reportedly due to a technical fault.

Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter crashes in POK (IMAGE: X)
Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter crashes in POK (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 17:18 IST

PAKISTAN ARMY HELICOPTER: A Pakistani Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday as it was taking off, apparently because of a technical fault. The military confirmed that everyone onboard died. There were no survivors. The helicopter was flying as part of Army Aviation operations in the rugged, mountainous areas of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. It went down shortly after take-off. Rescue teams rushed to the site to recover remains and secure the area. The military announced that they’re launching an investigation to figure out what exactly went wrong. As of now, there is no official information about who was on the helicopter or how many people were involved, but a few reports have claimed that 21 people have died. 

According to the ISPR statement, “All the crew members on board embraced martyrdom and there were no survivors.” It stated that it “expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families” while the chief of defence forces (CDF) and the chief of the army staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, welcomed the “deplorable circumstances” of the accident with chilling gravity.

Pakistan’s military has directed a board of inquiry to find out the exact cause of the crash. Initial data indicate that the accident was caused by a technical failure; however, investigators are likely to investigate all factors. The helicopter crash has occurred when the PoK has seen one of the most grave years of unrest in recent years. The region has been under tension after the violent unrest in Rawalakot during the weekend when protesters clashed with police, leading to several casualties and a large number of injuries.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

ALSO READ: US Launches Strikes On Iran After Apache Helicopter Downed Near Strait Of Hormuz    

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Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors
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Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors

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Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors
Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors
Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors
Watch: Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crashes Near Muzaffarabad in PoK, No Survivors

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