UPSC GK Quiz: Why Is Water Wet? the Scientific Answer Behind This Tricky Question That Challenges IAS and IPS Aspirants

Competitive exams like UPSC Civil Services, State PSCs, SSC, and other government tests may have so-called “simple” questions that require scientific knowledge and understanding. Such a question is, ‘Why is water wet?’ Even though the question sounds simple, answering it requires knowledge of fundamental physics and chemistry, which many candidates miss. Such questions gauge logical thinking, conceptual understanding, and aptness at explaining phenomena of daily life using scientific concepts, which is why they are a common feature of interviews, quizzes, general knowledge tests, and quizzes alike.

Is water itself wet

The question appears simple, but it has actually been debated in scientific circles for decades. In a technical sense, “wetness” refers to the feeling or state of being in contact with a liquid. Hence, by this definition, water itself is not wet. Water makes other substances wet. Once a dry solid becomes wet, water molecules have spread on it, forming an invisible liquid coating it. This difference is rarely mentioned by the candidates because the common language considers water something wet.

Why does water make objects wet

This is because water molecules have some extraordinary properties. Water shows strong adhesive and cohesive properties.

Adhesion refers to the attraction of water molecules towards other substances, whereas cohesion is the attraction between water molecules. When water touches a surface, it spreads over that surface to make a layer. This impacts the surface condition of that surface and makes it wet for the people. This phenomenon of wetness is not possible without the molecular interaction.

What is the scientific explanation of wetness

It is believed that wetness is not a property of water but a physical state. The scientists say that wetness is due to the interaction of liquid molecules with solids.

Thus, the contact of water with a material influences the surface characteristics of that material. Our skin senses this and interprets the specific properties of the surface as wetness.

Wetness is considered as an effect of water and not a property of water itself.

Why is this question important for UPSC aspirants

The UPSC interrogates personality the way a think tank or a line of research groups will. “Water is wet” is not a question. We are asking whether a UPSC aspirant knows that “Water is wet” is not a scientific statement.

In UPSC, the question is “Why is water wet?” or “Water is not wet; explain.” Water is wet because of wetness. Why? It is because of its adhesion, which is a basic property of water. Why is this adhesion a property of water? Again, a fine question. We learn in school that a water molecule has positive and negative poles. The positive pole of a water molecule is attracted to the negative pole of a water molecule, but in reality, this is the reason for the polar nature of a water molecule.

Likewise, when we try to answer why it is that water is wet or water is not wet, we tend to overthink. Interviewers will love to see how you answer a question that can be answered in a few seconds.

Many UPSC candidates who are very well determined to convince the UPSC of their erudition are ultimately left with zero communication skills when the UPSC interviewers beg them to speak aloud. We can read the book and try to get the information from the book, but what are you supposed to do with the information?

What does the UPSC think about the way you interpet the information

We know that in UPSC these twenty-two questions are asked. Expect no grade penalty in the UPSC GK quiz out of strictly science, but many scientists are obsessed with telling never-wet water. Water is not wet because it is wet. Is this question not how water is wet? Is it wet or not wet? Ask for water. Water is wet. Water is not wet. It is a question of either wetness or adhesion. Wetness is due to adhesion.

Water would already be known to be wet. Even more than water is wet. Yup. Ahhhh. Think about water. Are you sure? You might be reassured that water is not wet. The question of wetness and the question of adhesion are questions that we get ourselves a score on. And many a UPSC aspirant has been scored out of the UPSC GK quiz when asked, “Is water wet?” In the UPSC interview, the scientific fact has been identified by many scientists: water is not wet because it is wet.

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