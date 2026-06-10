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Home > Education News > NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security

The Union Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are considering an extensive multi-agency security framework for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 12:36 IST

The Union Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are looking at an extensive multi-agency security arrangement to conduct the NEET UG re-examination on June 21. In addition to support from the Indian Air Force (IAF), deployment of central armed police forces is also under consideration to provide security to examination materials and ensure a leak-proof conduct of the country’s biggest medical entrance exam.

The contingency plan has been devised following concerns over the conduct of the NEET UG examination, and authorities are seeking to limit risks involved in the packing, distribution and transportation of question paper and solution sets by involving defence, security and intelligence agencies. A decision regarding deployment of central forces will be taken by the Union Home Secretary after a high-level meeting in the next few days.

Why is the Indian Air Force being deployed for NEET UG re-examination

As per the Ministry’s information, the Indian Air Force will largely be responsible for the transportation of question papers across the country during the NEET UG re-examination. Air Force aircraft and helicopters will be involved in moving exam materials to the state-level distribution centres.

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The main objective is to cut down the transportation time massively. Officials say that the use of Air Force resources could shave the delivery time from almost 10 days to about four or five days, which would enable the authorities to exercise tighter control over confidential documents.

This is believed to be the first time the air force is being asked to do large-scale logistical support for a national-level entrance exam.

Will central forces do NEET exam security

Sources say that central armed police forces, including people from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), would be considered for deployment for the examination. If briefed, these forces may be deployed to transport question papers from the distribution centres to the exam centres in coordination with local police and administrative authorities.

The move is said to build up multiple layers of security around the exam logistics and prevent any possible breach of the sensitive material. Officials have not confirmed operational details that could be of significance to exam policies, arguing that examination security planning is confidential.

What is NTA changing for a leak-proof NEET re-exam

The NTA completed several phases of preparedness, and at its headquarters, it recently held a high-level meeting to look into examination preparedness.

Officials say that each phase from preparing the question paper to the delivery at the examination centres is under close scrutiny. The government agencies are aiming at strict secrecy maintenance and escalation of the present security setup.

The NTA has been in touch with relevant agencies, and all examination material has been routed through a strict chain of custody and a heavy security presence. The authorities aim at regaining trust among students and parents by maintaining a standard of sealed paper, integrity and transparency during the examination.

How are cyber and intelligence agencies engaged

In addition to physical security, the cyber and intelligence agencies are also being deployed for the examination. The Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and other security agencies are monitoring potential threats and preventing any attempt at disrupting the exam. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is determined to learn lessons from earlier mistakes and ensure that they are not repeated. He added that state governments were asked to be extra watchful and cooperate wholeheartedly in ensuring a smooth examination.

The minister said that the preparations are being taken up at the top level and that they are being coordinated by several departments. The NEET UG re-examination will be held on June 21, and the authorities want to provide a safe, clean and incident-free examination programme to candidates in the whole of the country.

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Expected Shortly at predeledraj2026.com: Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details And Counselling Process

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security
Tags: NEET ExamNEET exam security measuresNEET re-test 2026neet ugNEET UG re-exam

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security
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