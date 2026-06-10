Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

Multiple high-profile locations, including the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office, on Wednesday received bomb threats, triggering a major security alert across the state. According to reports, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters and an RSS office were also among the places receiving the bomb threats through an anonymous email. The sender threatened to bomb the CM’s office, which is located on the 3rd floor of Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar.

Authorities increased the security arrangements around the Secretariat. The security agencies have now launched an investigation into the incident.

More to follow