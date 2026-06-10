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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

A major security alert was triggered in Gujarat after bomb threats were sent to several high-profile locations, including the Chief Minister's office in Gandhinagar. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation headquarters and an RSS office were also among the targets named in the anonymous email.

Bomb threats to Gujarat CM office, AMC HQ and RSS office trigger security alert; agencies launch investigation. Photo: AI
Bomb threats to Gujarat CM office, AMC HQ and RSS office trigger security alert; agencies launch investigation. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 13:19 IST

Multiple high-profile locations, including the Gujarat Chief Minister’s office, on Wednesday received bomb threats, triggering a major security alert across the state. According to reports, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters and an RSS office were also among the places receiving the bomb threats through an anonymous email. The sender threatened to bomb the CM’s office, which is located on the 3rd floor of Swarnim Sankul-1 in Gandhinagar.

Authorities increased the security arrangements around the Secretariat. The security agencies have now launched an investigation into the incident. 

More to follow

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Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert
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Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

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Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert
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