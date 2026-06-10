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Home > Sports News > Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video

Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video

Indian legend Suresh Raina rolls back the years in the Sanatan Premier League. Discover what this unique cricket tournament with Hindu cultural branding is all about.

Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at The Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at The Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 14:45 IST

Former Indian cricket star and Chennai Super Kings legend Suresh Raina rolled back the years under the floodlights at the Nehru Stadium in Indore. Nostalgia hit fans hard as Raina was back in action. Class is permanent and the iconic left-hander proved that by featuring in the highly unique Sanatan Premier League (SPL) – a T20 tournament with a pronounced Hindu cultural branding, broadcast nationwide on Sony Sports.

The night match was received with an absolute frenzy on social media with video footage going viral. Raina was in the crease, in modern, sleek athletic gear, in a visual landscape unlike anything in standard elite cricket. The field around it was an interesting mix of competitors – fellow professional athletes rubbing shoulders with spiritual leaders who participated in the race clad in traditional dhotis. The perimeter billboards lit up with tournament logos, coupled with an on-field umpire, sporting a cowboy hat, nonchalantly keeping an eye on proceedings with players dressed in traditional Dhotis and Kurtas, only enhanced the surreal, carnival-feel of the evening.

What is the Sanatan Premier League?

The Sanatan Premier League is a unique and interesting structural fusion of competitive franchise sports, spiritual values and large scale philanthropy. The league was formed under the guidance of Sanatan Nyas Foundation and was patronised by prominent spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj with the main aim to attract the youth by showing how cultural roots and active community service can go hand in hand with modern entertainment.

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The SPL is a major philanthropic vehicle, not just playing for cutlery.  The 2026 edition could generate huge financial assistance packages for large social causes such as direct rehabilitation grants of ₹250,000 to survivors of acid attacks through the Chhanv Foundation, financial assistance to the families of martyred soldiers and medical assistance for children with rare diseases.

Bridging Between Gap Between Sports and Heritage

MPR Rajasthan might have won the 2026 edition, beating AMG Madhya Pradesh in a close final, but the real attraction of this tournament was its amazing star power. Sports met heritage at the gathering of legends like Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav and cultural icons such as Arun Govil, famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayan.

For those watching on TV it was a sporting feast to behold as “Chinna Thala” strode back onto the 22 yards to unleash his trademark inside-out lofted drives in the company of a stunning mix of old and new T20 showmanship.

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Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video
Tags: cricket players in dhotidevkinandan thakur ji maharaj cricketindian cricketers cultural leaguenehru stadium indore cricketsanatan nyas foundation splsanatan premier league indorespl cricket tournament 2026suresh raina sanatan premier leaguesuresh raina sony sports matchunique t20 leagues india

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Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video

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Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video
Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video
Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video
Suresh Raina Rolls Back The Clock at Sanatan Premier League as Players Take The Field in Kurtas And Dhotis | WATCH Viral Video

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