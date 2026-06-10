Gautam Gambhir Ignored? Team India’s Senior Players Bypass Head Coach, Seek BCCI Clarity on 2027 ODI World Cup: Report

Team India starts building road maps and structural preparations for the much-awaited next year’s ODI World Cup with a big administrative storm brewing behind the scenes. In a development which shows quite a bit of friction inside the dressing room, a number of high-profile ‘senior players’ have apparently decided to completely bypass head coach Gautam Gambhir and approach the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) powerhouses directly to seek clarity about their 50-over future.

The intervention comes ahead of India’s three-match ODI assignment against Afghanistan. Gambhir, who has spent the last two years establishing an incredibly authoritative, iron-fisted grip on India’s Test and T20I setups, has apparently not been able to find that same tactical sweet spot or structural authority in the 50-over format.

Did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Ignore Gautam Gambhir?

At the very heart of this brewing confrontation is the heavy cloud of uncertainty hanging over modern day legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Questions about their longevity and viability for the 2027 World Cup have only increased since the duo’s formal retirement from international T20Is.

Reports indicate that Gambhir’s hard-nosed tactical demands and the long-term transition strategies of the national selection committee have unwittingly fuelled massive anxieties among the senior contingent.

The ideological chasm was on full display during the recent IPL 2026 season. While playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli sent a clear message to the management that he was no longer at a career crossroads where he would have to keep on “proving himself again”. But Rohit Sharma has clearly moved away from the hyper-aggressive, selfless batting template that powered India’s recent Champions Trophy triumph and changed his approach in a way that demands tactical realignment.

A Tricky Predicament for Management

In a revealing report published by the Times of India, this lack of strategic alignment has left both head coach Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in an incredibly awkward, delicate position, as senior stalwarts maintain direct lines of communication with top BCCI bosses over their 16-month roadmap.

“With such big players in the team, Shubman Gill needs to have a stronger say in the dressing room. Gambhir hasn’t got involved in the planning as intently as he has done in the other two formats. So far, he has let things take their course,” an anonymous BCCI source revealed to the paper.

With Virat Kohli will turn 38 this upcoming November and Rohit Sharma already navigating his 39th year, the ultimate management of this generational transition will heavily dictate India’s chances of reclaiming global glory.