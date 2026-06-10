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Home > Sports News > ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot

ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot

ICC Test Rankings June 10: India's Shubman Gill enters the top 10 following a brilliant ton, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja keep their No.1 spots.

ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot. Photo ANI
ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 15:59 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest weekly player charts on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, bringing immense cheer to Indian cricket enthusiasts. Spearheaded by a magnificent red-ball century, Indian captain Shubman Gill has powered his way into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. Meanwhile, India’s absolute bowling and all-round supremacies remain completely untouched, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spin wizard Ravindra Jadeja confidently maintaining their world number-one positions.

The biggest talking point from an Indian perspective is the meteoric rise of Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old dynamic batter jumped two places to claim the 8th position globally after smashing a masterclass century against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match at the Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium. Gill’s structural shift to the number three and four spots has yielded immense dividends, cementing his rating points at a stellar 743. He is accompanied in the top 10 by fellow young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is holding strong at the 9th position with 733 rating points.

Global Shake-up: Harry Brook Reigns Supreme, Shubman Gill Enters Top 10

While the young Indian batting core continues to make massive leaps, the absolute summit of the Test batting charts witnessed a seismic, historic shift. England’s dynamic vice-captain Harry Brook has officially reclaimed the world number-one Test batting crown, dethroning his veteran teammate Joe Root.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Batter Country Rating
1 Harry Brook England 869
2 Travis Head Australia 853
3 Joe Root England 851
4 Steve Smith Australia 831
8 Shubman Gill India 743
9 Yashasvi Jaiswal India 733

Brook’s spectacular rise follows his brilliant, match-defining half-century under extreme pressure against New Zealand at Lord’s, which guided England to an emphatic 115-run victory. Conversely, Joe Root endured a rare dual failure across both innings (scoring 1 and 8), causing him to tumble down to third place, while Australia’s Travis Head capitalized on the slip to ascend to the second spot.

Bowling & All-Round Stability: Bumrah and Jadeja Dominate

While the batting matrix undergoes a massive transformation, India’s legendary bowling assets continue to freeze out the global competition. Speed maestro Jasprit Bumrah retains his crown as the undisputed world number-one Test bowler with 870 points, comfortably holding off heavy pressure from Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Simultaneously, the premier Test all-rounder rankings continue to be governed by Ravindra Jadeja. The legendary left-arm maestro stays rooted at the top spot, a position he has fiercely defended over multiple cycles due to his unmatched dual utility in subcontinental and overseas conditions. With England quick Gus Atkinson also making major waves by breaking into the bowling top 10, the race for the World Test Championship cycle is heating up across all departments. 

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ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot
Tags: cricket player rankings updateHarry Brook number one Test batterICC Test rankings June 10 2026India vs Afghanistan Test 2026Jasprit Bumrah number one bowlerJoe Root dropped rankingsRavindra Jadeja top Test all rounderShubman Gill top 10 Test rankingsTravis Head second place TestYashasvi Jaiswal Test ranking

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ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot
ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot
ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot
ICC Test Rankings As Of June 10: Shubman Gill Enters Top 10; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Maintain Top Spot

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