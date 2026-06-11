JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key Released: Download Response Sheet, Challenge Questions at Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted the provisional response sheet and answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. The candidates who appeared for the entrance test can now compare their recorded answers with the provisional answer key on the official website. The answer key can be used to calculate the expected marks even before results are released. NTA has also opened the objection portal for any incorrect response submitted by the candidates.

What Is JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key

The JIPMAT answer key is a provisional document that includes the official answers to the questions asked in the JIPMAT. Candidates can also compare their recorded answers, which were submitted as part of the test, on the official answer key.

Comparison of both will allow candidates to estimate their score before the result is announced. JIPMAT is the entrance test to apply for the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India.

How To Download JIPMAT 2026 Response Sheet

Candidates can get their response sheets from Click and download them from the official JIPMAT website by following these steps:

Go to the official website.

Click on JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key & Response Sheet link.

Login with Application Number & Password or Date of Birth

Verify the captcha and submit

Open candidate dashboard

Click on View/Download Response Sheet Recorded

Download the response sheet and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify their responses before computing tentative marks.

How To Challenge the JIPMAT 2026 Answer Key

NTA has come up with an online facility for candidates to raise objection against the provisional answer key. To challenge a question, candidates should choose the relevant question in the candidate dashboard and submit the respective correction along with remarks. Rs. 200 is the fee for each challenge submitted. An objection will be taken into account post paying the prescribed fee

What Documents are required for an objection

Candidates will be required to attach the required documents for challenge. The documents need to be attached in a single pdf file. The documents attached should support the objection raised. NTA has requested candidates to ensure that the documents attached are clear and support the question challenged. Only objections received in time along with supporting documents will be taken up for scrutiny by subject experts

What Happens After The Answer Key Challenge Process

After the objection window has expired, NTA will consider all valid challenges raised from candidates, and subject experts will assess the representations and identify whether there is a need to make any changes in the provisional answer key.

If the challenge is identified as valid, the answer key will be altered and the final answer key will be used for the preparation of the JIPMAT 2026 results. There is generally no individual communication sent to candidates informing them of the acceptance or rejection of their challenge.

Why Is the JIPMAT Response Sheet Important

The response sheet makes the process of evaluating transparent and informs the candidates about how their responses have been recorded. It also provides an opportunity to spot potential errors before the final result is declared. Candidates who intend to challenge any answer should complete the process within the allotted time frame and maintain copies of all documents submitted so as to be referred to from time to time.

With the provisional answer key released, candidates can now commence reviewing their performance and will get further updates from NTA regarding the final answer key and result after it is declared.

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