What Is Cockroach Janta Party’s Exam Manifesto? CJP To Make Big Announcement At Pune Protest Today

CJP Pune Protest: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to launch a nationwide protest campaign on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of examination-related controversies. Demonstrations are scheduled to take place in multiple cities, including Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. The latest round of protests comes days after a gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6, which was organised by US-returnee Abhishek Dipke shortly after he initiated the online movement. In Pune, today’s demonstration will be held at 4 pm near the Ambedkar Statue on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus.

Why Is CJP Protesting In Pune?

Pradhan’s resignation is sought over allegations of irregularities in examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and issues faced by Class 12 students related to the on-screen marking system. According to the CJP, the matter has affected millions of students and their families across the country. In a statement, the group said:

“The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.”

CJP Pune Protest

Date and Time: 11th June at 4 PM

Location: Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue Savitribai Phule Pune University

Will Cockroach Janta Part Protest Again In Delhi?

The CJP has announced that it will escalate its agitation if its demand is not met. The organisation has warned of an indefinite peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi beginning June 20 if Pradhan does not step down.

In its statement, the group said, “The youth of this country will gather together on June 20 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest till the minister resigns.”

The organisation added that demonstrations are being planned in several cities nationwide as part of the campaign.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhishek Dipke said in a post on X that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will participate in the Pune protest scheduled for Thursday.

The June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar saw the participation of thousands of students and young people from different parts of the country. Protesters gathered to seek accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and to press for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

What is CJP’s Exam Manifesto to Be Released in Pune?

Ahead of the Pune demonstration, the CJP also announced that it would unveil its “Exam Manifesto” during the protest.

Important Announcement CJP to release its “Exam Manifesto” today during the Pune protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The manifesto will seek to address the exam-related crisis we are facing in our country. pic.twitter.com/ffZd6FWMI3 — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 11, 2026

In its announcement, the organisation said, “Important Announcement: CJP to release its ‘Exam Manifesto’ today during the Pune protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The manifesto will seek to address the exam-related crisis we are facing in our country.”

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